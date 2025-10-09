Georgia Entertainment Scene Time is ticking as Dogwood Festival seeks $179K more to survive in 2026 The festival has raised $71K, so far but the deadline to raise the rest is Nov. 1. Tori Simmons poses with her daughter Birdie Sanchez at the Visit Tallahassee booth during the 87th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival on Sunday, April 16, 2023, in Piedmont Park. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

With three weeks until a self-imposed deadline, the Dogwood Festival is well short of its goal of $250,000 to survive. With three weeks until a self-imposed deadline, the Dogwood Festival is well short of its goal of $250,000 to survive. Organizers said the free, three-day fine arts festival at Piedmont Park has been running annual deficits since the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel the 2020 event. Since then, costs across the board have gone up sharply while the event’s primary source of income ― corporate sponsorship money ― has gone down.

Brian Hill, the festival’s executive director, said the nonprofit organization has exhausted its reserve funds, leading to this precarious situation. Without more financial support, the April 2026 event, which has drawn 200,000 people a year in the past, will not happen. RELATED Dogwood Festival challenges are a sign that change is needed The 86th annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park in 2022 was a three-day festival with art of all shapes and sizes, jewelry, fare food and a kids village with arts and crafts, games and rides. Vendors from all over the country gather for the show. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC) As of mid-afternoon Thursday, the Dogwood Festival has raised $71,149.20 from 267 donors. That means it remains nearly $180,000 shy of its fundraising goal. As of mid-afternoon Thursday, the Dogwood Festival has raised $71,149.20 from 267 donors. That means it remains nearly $180,000 shy of its fundraising goal. Hill said the festival is chasing several corporate, foundation and individual leads.

“I stay positive,” he said. “I believe we can save it. I believe the people of Atlanta will come through.”

The Dogwood Festival identified unspecified but sizable donations from philanthropist Deen Day Sanders and The Rich’s Foundation, a nonprofit group that emanated from the now-defunct Rich’s department stores, which were dissolved by Macy’s in 2005. The Dogwood Festival identified unspecified but sizable donations from philanthropist Deen Day Sanders and The Rich’s Foundation, a nonprofit group that emanated from the now-defunct Rich’s department stores, which were dissolved by Macy’s in 2005. Magic Eastern Ensemble from China performs on the main stage during the Atlanta Dogwood Festival in Piedmont Park on Sunday, August 8, 2021. (Steve Schaefer for the AJC) Hill is also in talks with the City of Atlanta to allow the Dogwood Festival to begin charging a nominal fee next year after being free for decades. The free model, Hill said, has become more challenging as more corporate money has moved to digital marketing. “We don’t want to have to do this (save-the-festival fundraising) again,” he said. The original Dogwood Festival debuted in 1936 with help from Walter Rich, founder of the Rich’s department store, but went dormant in the 1940s.