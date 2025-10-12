High Museum to showcase Amy Sherald’s uncensored retrospective this summer

This will be Sherald’s first solo exhibition at the High. The museum did, however, showcase some of Sherald’s works in two past exhibitions: Her portrait of Michelle Obama was included in “The Obama Portraits Tour” in 2022; and two versions of her painting “Deliverance” were featured in the 2024 exhibition “Giants” from the collection of musicians Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. The “Deliverance” paintings were of dirt bike riders leaning back on their rides.

When Sherald heard the Smithsonian was considering censoring her painting, she said in a statement that it was clear to her “that institutional fear shaped by a broader climate of political hostility toward trans lives played a role.”

This will be Sherald’s first solo exhibition at the High. The museum did, however, showcase some of Sherald’s works in two past exhibitions: Her portrait of Michelle Obama was included in “The Obama Portraits Tour” in 2022; and two versions of her painting “Deliverance” were featured in the 2024 exhibition “Giants” from the collection of musicians Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz. The “Deliverance” paintings were of dirt bike riders leaning back on their rides.

Atlantans who see “Amy Sherald: American Sublime” will have an opportunity to see the painting that sparked the censorship controversy in July and compelled Sherald to cancel her September show.

According to Sherald, as reported by The New York Times, the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery had expressed concerns over exhibiting her painting “Trans Forming Liberty.” The painting is a portrait of the Nigerian trans model and performance artist Arewà Basit posed in the posture of the Statue of Liberty, wearing a satin blue gown and hot pink hair while holding a bouquet of flowers.

Those concerns were raised, Sherald surmised, because of President Donald Trump’s executive order “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History,” which asserted that the nation has witnessed an effort to rewrite national history. He argued that the Smithsonian has “in recent years, come under the influence of a divisive, race-centered ideology.”