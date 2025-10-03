Arts & Entertainment

3 ways to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Atlanta this weekend

Oakland Cemetery, Woodruff Arts Center and Midtown to host Day of the Dead celebrations.
A girl performs a dance at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's Dia de Los Muertos Festival at the Woodruff Arts Center in 2022. (Jenn Finch for the AJC)
A girl performs a dance at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's Dia de Los Muertos Festival at the Woodruff Arts Center in 2022. (Jenn Finch for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican tradition that honors the deceased. Families build altars decorated with marigolds, candles, photos and favorite foods. Cemeteries are enlivened by music, colorful decor and the stories of loved ones to celebrate, rather than mourn, their lives.

Though most deeply celebrated by those with Mexican heritage, Day of the Dead has gained mainstream appeal, inviting people of all backgrounds to remember the dead and embrace Mexican culture.

Here are three events happening Saturday and Sunday in Atlanta.

Four women dressed in elaborate la Catrina dresses celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Oakland Cemetery in 2024. (Courtesy of Kristy A. Gomez)
Four women dressed in elaborate la Catrina dresses celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Oakland Cemetery in 2024. (Courtesy of Kristy A. Gomez)

Festival in Oakland Cemetery

Scores of people come to the historic, oak-shaded grounds of Oakland Cemetery in Grant Park to stroll, watch traditional folkloric dances, listen to live music and admire colorful ofrendas (altars).

The annual event also features a Catrinas and Catrines costume contest for adults and children. The Catrina or Catrine is a finely dressed, grinning skeleton wearing an oversized, elaborate hat.

Kids can have their faces painted and participate in arts and craft activities.

The event is presented in partnership with the consulate general of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture.

Noon-5 p.m. Sunday. Free. Oakland Cemetery. 374 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Atlanta. oaklandcemetery.com/dia-de-muertos-2025.

A woman smiles at a vendor at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Dia de los Muertos Festival at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, October 30, 2022.(Photo/ Jenn Finch)
A woman smiles at a vendor at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Dia de los Muertos Festival at the Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, October 30, 2022.(Photo/ Jenn Finch)
Day of the Dead at Woodruff Arts Center

Callaway Plaza and the Memorial Arts Building at Woodruff Arts Center will transform into a colorful, Mexican-inspired fiesta for Day of the Dead.

A dance floor at the center will showcase traditional dancers in whirling skirts, stilt walkers will wander the crowd, and young guests can get their faces painted, participate in story time and play games for prizes.

Roughly 20 food vendors will be on-site representing a wide range of Latin cuisine, including: Mexican by La Marqueza and Taqueria Donchon, Cuban by Casa Bembe, Salvadoran by La Santaneca, Venezuelan by Pasaboka’s ATL, and desserts by La Michoacana USA.

Special performances will entertain visitors throughout the afternoon. This year, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra violinist Juan R. Ramirez-Hernandez will perform with an ensemble of musicians; horses will parade in an exhibition by Rancho Los Gallos de Oro; Mexican ballet group Grupo Folklorico Itzamatul will dance; and actors from the Alliance Theater will showcase excerpts from the upcoming show “Basura.”

Dia de Muertos Festival. 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday. Free. Woodruff Arts Center. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. aso.org/events/detail/dia-de-los-muertos-festival-2025

Day of the Dead Pub Crawl through Midtown

For adults looking to let loose, Midtown’s Day of the Dead pub crawl may be the way to go.

The event will start at 6 p.m. with a free green tea or Jell-O shot at Politan Row at Colony Square. Crawlers are encouraged to wear sugar skull makeup and colorful costumes.

From there, crawlers will set out to more than 20 participating bars, clubs and restaurants.

Other bars along the crawl will have discounted drinks, Halloween-themed cocktails and festive decor.

One bar, Veranda, has been transformed into a haunted bar (akin to a haunted house with drinks).

6 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday. $33. Politan Row at Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. usa-ent.com.

About the Author

Danielle Charbonneau is a reporter with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Kirby Smart: LSU coaches ‘borrow’ offices, adds context to Brian Kelly firing