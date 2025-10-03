3 ways to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Atlanta this weekend

A girl performs a dance at the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's Dia de Los Muertos Festival at the Woodruff Arts Center in 2022. (Jenn Finch for the AJC)

Oakland Cemetery, Woodruff Arts Center and Midtown to host Day of the Dead celebrations.

Four women dressed in elaborate la Catrina dresses celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Oakland Cemetery in 2024. (Courtesy of Kristy A. Gomez)

Here are three events happening Saturday and Sunday in Atlanta.

Though most deeply celebrated by those with Mexican heritage, Day of the Dead has gained mainstream appeal, inviting people of all backgrounds to remember the dead and embrace Mexican culture.

Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a Mexican tradition that honors the deceased. Families build altars decorated with marigolds, candles, photos and favorite foods. Cemeteries are enlivened by music, colorful decor and the stories of loved ones to celebrate, rather than mourn, their lives.

Festival in Oakland Cemetery

Scores of people come to the historic, oak-shaded grounds of Oakland Cemetery in Grant Park to stroll, watch traditional folkloric dances, listen to live music and admire colorful ofrendas (altars). The annual event also features a Catrinas and Catrines costume contest for adults and children. The Catrina or Catrine is a finely dressed, grinning skeleton wearing an oversized, elaborate hat.

Kids can have their faces painted and participate in arts and craft activities.

The event is presented in partnership with the consulate general of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture.