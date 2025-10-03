3 ways to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in Atlanta this weekend

Callaway Plaza and the Memorial Arts Building at Woodruff Arts Center will transform into a colorful, Mexican-inspired fiesta for Day of the Dead.
A dance floor at the center will showcase traditional dancers in whirling skirts, stilt walkers will wander the crowd, and young guests can get their faces painted, participate in story time and play games for prizes.
Roughly 20 food vendors will be on-site representing a wide range of Latin cuisine, including: Mexican by La Marqueza and Taqueria Donchon, Cuban by Casa Bembe, Salvadoran by La Santaneca, Venezuelan by Pasaboka’s ATL, and desserts by La Michoacana USA.
Special performances will entertain visitors throughout the afternoon. This year, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra violinist Juan R. Ramirez-Hernandez will perform with an ensemble of musicians; horses will parade in an exhibition by Rancho Los Gallos de Oro; Mexican ballet group Grupo Folklorico Itzamatul will dance; and actors from the Alliance Theater will showcase excerpts from the upcoming show “Basura.”
For adults looking to let loose, Midtown’s Day of the Dead pub crawl may be the way to go.
The event will start at 6 p.m. with a free green tea or Jell-O shot at Politan Row at Colony Square. Crawlers are encouraged to wear sugar skull makeup and colorful costumes.
From there, crawlers will set out to more than 20 participating bars, clubs and restaurants.
Other bars along the crawl will have discounted drinks, Halloween-themed cocktails and festive decor.
One bar, Veranda, has been transformed into a haunted bar (akin to a haunted house with drinks).
6 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday. $33. Politan Row at Colony Square, 1197 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. usa-ent.com.
