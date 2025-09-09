The group behind some of Atlanta’s favorite murals celebrates its quinceañero

Living Walls, an Atlanta nonprofit that curates and produces public art to inspire social change, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a quinceañero Saturday.

The fundraising fiesta at Goat Farm will feature live mariachi music, DJ sets, live painting, art installations, piñatas, drag performers, food and cocktails.

For 15 years, Living Walls has coordinated the creation of public art and connected artists with paid opportunities to paint public spaces. The organization, which is behind more than 500 murals across metro Atlanta, prides itself on promoting artists who are of color, female or in the LGBTQ+ community.

Activism has been part of the Living Walls ethos since the beginning. The organization’s cofounder, Monica Campana, emigrated to the United States from Peru at 15 and settled in Atlanta in 2007. While attending SCAD and the Art Institute of Atlanta, she experimented with guerrilla art, drawing on large sheets of paper and pasting them up, unauthorized, on walls around town. In 2008, she and a friend, Blacki Migliozzi, got a $4,000 grant to hold a festival with artists painting murals around town. They called themselves Living Walls. The name stuck.

In 2024, Living Walls collaborated with Atlanta-based artist Danae Antoine on a mural measuring 60 feet long and 15 feet high on Decatur Square memorializing two women who died after trying to have abortions shortly after Georgia’s 2022 restrictions went into effect. A ProPublica story made the women’s’ deaths public.

