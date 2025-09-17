Georgia Entertainment Scene

Jake Paul ditches Atlanta for Miami for his Netflix fight against Tank Davis

He offered no explanation for the sudden shift in venue.
Jake Paul will box Gervonta "Tank" Davis at Miami’s Kaseya Center rather than at Atlanta's State Farm Arena for a live Netflix special event. (AP)
By
1 hour ago

Jake Paul, who recently purchased a $39 million estate in South Georgia, is moving his upcoming boxing match from Atlanta to Miami Nov. 14.

In August, the popular social media influencer announced that his fight against three-division world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis would air live on Netflix and be held at State Farm Arena. Tickets went on sale, and Paul’s company Most Valuable Promotions last week scheduled a public event at State Farm Arena for Thursday to hype the fight.

But in a sudden shift, MVP said on Wednesday that the fight will instead happen at Miami’s Kaseya Center. MVP did not provide a reason for the change of venue.

Jake Paul’s $39 million Georgia property is fit for a ‘big kid,’ broker says

“New city, same mission: Seek and destroy the Tank,” said Jake Paul in a press release. “I’m bringing the heat, and Miami will see me take down this angry elf while the world watches live on Netflix.”

Added Nakisa Bidarian, MVP cofounder, “We’re grateful to State Farm Arena and the (Georgia Athletic Entertainment Commission) for their support in this process.” The GAEC regulates athletic events in Georgia.

State Farm Arena, which is one of the most popular and successful arenas of its size in the country, declined to comment about the move.

People who already bought tickets for the State Farm Arena event can get refunds from their point of purchase. Tickets for the new Miami location go on sale next week via Ticketmaster.

About the Author

Rodney Ho writes about entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution including TV, radio, film, comedy and all things in between. A native New Yorker, he has covered education at The Virginian-Pilot, small business for The Wall Street Journal and a host of beats at the AJC over 20-plus years. He loves tennis, pop culture & seeing live events.

