Jake Paul, Gervonta Davis coming to State Farm Arena for Netflix boxing bout

Paul, who has a win-loss record of 12-1 with seven knockouts, will fight the undefeated Davis, who is 30-0-1 with 28 KOs, in an exhibition. Davis’ aggressive boxing style is often compared to Mike Tyson, who lost to Paul at age 58 in Netflix’s first live boxing special in November.

That boxing match set in Arlington, Texas, was the most streamed live sporting event of all time, with 108 million global viewers, Netflix said.

Paul, 28, came in at 200 pounds at his last fight in June against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., which Paul won by unanimous decision. Davis, 30, weighed 133 pounds during his most recent bout.

Most Valuable Promotions, which Paul co-founded, is organizing the November bout.

“Jake Paul and Tank Davis have redefined the professional combat sports landscape as the top fighters among Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences,” Nakisa Bidarian, co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions, said in a press release.

A social media influencer with 28.3 million Instagram followers, Paul recently became a Georgia resident, purchasing a massive property earlier this year in South Georgia for $39 million.

Known as Southlands, the 5,746-acre estate in Decatur County is one of the largest private land sales in Georgia history.

Paul talked about the property on “The Iced Coffee Hour” podcast, saying he funded Southlands from his Tyson fight, which earned him around $30 million.

“I’ve wanted to buy a ranch for the last 15 years,” Paul told podcasters Graham Stephan and Jack Selby. “I wanted a place where I can wakesurf, hunt and build a racetrack.”