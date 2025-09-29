Fall escapes and hidden Southern gems

Part of the charm of the High Hampton Inn is the lack of technology — no telephones, televisions or computer hookups in the rooms and cottages.

Whether you’re craving crisp mountain air, soulful music, or a spa soak steeped in history, the South’s fall travel lineup has something for everyone. We’ve rounded up a list of standout destinations — from a hidden North Carolina gem to a bourbon-filled festival on the coast — to help you plan your next great escape.

Looking for some adventure this fall? Nestled in the mountains, the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau is an outdoorsy getaway that’s perfect for Georgia travelers. From Atlanta, it’s just three hours away and offers vacation-worthy fun for the whole family.

So get ready for a North Carolina journey you’ll never forget.

Southern Living magazine asked travel experts to breakdown this year’s best fall getaways in the region. While one Georgia city — Savannah — managed to make the list, travelers looking for something a little more adventurous should consider another Southern Living favorite: the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau.

Bundled next to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau is home to the vibrant communities of Highlands and Cashiers. Each area has its own offerings, ensuring the trip out of state will be worth the visit.