Whether you’re craving crisp mountain air, soulful music, or a spa soak steeped in history, the South’s fall travel lineup has something for everyone. We’ve rounded up a list of standout destinations — from a hidden North Carolina gem to a bourbon-filled festival on the coast — to help you plan your next great escape.
Fall escapes and hidden Southern gems
Looking for some adventure this fall? Nestled in the mountains, the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau is an outdoorsy getaway that’s perfect for Georgia travelers. From Atlanta, it’s just three hours away and offers vacation-worthy fun for the whole family.
So get ready for a North Carolina journey you’ll never forget.
Southern Living magazine asked travel experts to breakdown this year’s best fall getaways in the region. While one Georgia city — Savannah — managed to make the list, travelers looking for something a little more adventurous should consider another Southern Living favorite: the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau.
Bundled next to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Highlands-Cashiers Plateau is home to the vibrant communities of Highlands and Cashiers. Each area has its own offerings, ensuring the trip out of state will be worth the visit.
A European-style spa retreat in Virginia
Water is taking center stage in travel this year — and it’s not just about beach vacations. Tripadvisor’s 2025 Trendcast points to “waterculturalism” as a rising trend, with travelers embracing everything from group water-therapy sessions to invigorating cold plunges.
For Atlantans, the good news is you don’t have to fly halfway across the world to join in. Eight hours north in Bath County, Virginia, the Warm Springs Pools are reviving centuries of spa tradition near the heart of the Appalachian Mountains.
The Warm Springs are part of nearly 100 naturally heated springs scattered along the Virginia—West Virginia border. Their waters flow at a steady 1.7 million gallons a day and stay warm year-round.
The pools, long known as the Jefferson Pools, closed in 2017 because of structural concerns. After a $4 million restoration, they reopened in 2022 — refreshed, safe and ready for a new generation of travelers.
Today, visitors can step into the 98°F mineral water for a simple soak or opt for upgraded experiences, like pairing a sound bath with a session, or booking the Omni’s lantern-lit “signature experience,” complete with prosecco and chocolate-covered strawberries.
Catch smoke, strings and spirits on Kiawah Island this fall
As fall settles along the South Carolina coast and the salt marshes take on a golden glow, Kiawah Island leans into its Southern roots. On Saturday, Oct. 18, Garden & Gun brings the BBQ, Bluegrass & Bourbon Festival back to Kiawah’s Freshfields Village.
Freshfields’ boutiques, restaurants and galleries will shift gears for the day as The Village Green becomes a stage filled with the sounds of banjos and fiddles, the smoke of oak-fired pits and the clink of bourbon poured over ice.
The food lineup alone makes the trip worthwhile: James Beard Award winner Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ joins Charleston favorites Southern Roots Smokehouse and Swig & Swine BBQ to showcase Carolina barbecue traditions side by side.
To pair with the barbecue, Charleston’s High Wire Distilling will be mixing seasonal bourbon cocktails. Festival goers can also stop by Kiawah Spirits for a bourbon tasting, or opt for wine and local beer from FortyEight – Wine Bar & Kitchen.
In —he afternoon, live music is the star. Low Country outfit The Bluestone Ramblers, joined by opener Tai Ray, will headline with an upbeat set of bluegrass that invites picnics on the lawn and children dancing at the stage’s edge.
5 museums for music lovers in the South
Jazz, blues, country — the South isn’t just rich in storied music. Some of the most iconic and influential genres of the art form were born right here, So, clear your travel schedule; it’s time to visit some unforgettable Southern music museums.
First on our list is the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tennessee. At 350,000 square feet, it’s one of the most visited history museums in the country according to the National Endowment for the Arts. The “Smithsonian of country music,” it was even awarded the National Medal of Arts by President Joe Biden in 2022.
The museum’s performance spaces, the CMA Theater and Ford Theater, regularly host live performances. The Taylor Swift Education Center offers educational activities for toddlers, school groups and families, while the Frist Library and Archive holds more country music artifacts than anywhere else in the country.
The museum also features an impressive array of ever-changing exhibits. “Writers, Pickers and Stars: The Photography of Ed Rode” is a free exhibit on display through July. “Sing Me Back Home: Folk Roots to the Present,” on the other hand, is a permanent exhibit that serves as a great introduction for first-time visitors. The newest exhibit to hit the museum will be “Muscle Shoals: Low Rhythm Rising,” which kicks off Nov. 14 and will run for three years.
Outdoor adventure awaits in these out-of-the-way destinations
During the time of year when many people begin staying inside more and making holiday plans, the great outdoors still beckons adventurous souls into the chilly air or to destinations where warmer weather prevails.
Get your thrills far from the crowds at these off-the-beaten-path destinations, ranging from glaciers in Iceland to a barrier reef in the Bahamas and various locales in between.
Closer to home — peak fall color occurs in the mountains of North Georgia between mid-October and early November, a time when hikers love to hit the trails of Georgia’s mountainous state parks.
But after all the traffic eases on the region’s roads and footpaths and all the leaves have fallen, there’s a secret season for hikers, one where long-range mountain views are visible through the trees, unlike other times of the year. One of the best state parks for late fall and early winter trail-hounds looking for scenic views is Black Rock Mountain State Park, straddling the Eastern Continental Divide above Mountain City.