Chris Brown addresses ticket issues following Atlanta concerts

Over the weekend, some fans who had floor seats to Brown’s shows at Truist Park were told that their tickets no longer existed upon arrival — causing some of them to miss the concert.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution spoke to four fans who described the concert experience as “chaotic” and “completely out of order.”

Fairburn resident Brianna Upshaw was one of them. In April, Upshaw bought her $700 floor seat via Ticketmaster to Brown’s Aug. 30 show. When she arrived, she said she was told to get in another line to receive a new ticket because the original was invalid.

Upshaw said the line to receive a new ticket was so long that she never acquired one. As of Thursday morning, she’s still waiting for a refund.

“I never made it to the front of the line. … I was in that line from 6-8:30 p.m.,” the 28-year-old said. “I missed the openers, but when I heard (Brown) come out, I was like, ‘All right, I’m just gonna go (home).’”

Upshaw, along with other fans who talked to the AJC (and many more who addressed the issues online), said Truist Park employees told them that last-minute staging and production changes to Brown’s show altered previously purchased floor seating.

