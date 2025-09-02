Arts & Entertainment Last-minute ticket changes cause some to miss Chris Brown shows in Atlanta Some fans were told at the gate that seats were changed, forcing them to wait in another line for hours outside Truist Park. Chris Brown, pictured performing at State Farm Arena in July 2024, was back in Atlanta for shows Saturday and Sunday at Truist Park. Brown's Breezy Bowl Tour returns to Atlanta on Oct. 3 for a show in Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium. (Robb Cohen for the AJC 2024)

R&B singer Chris Brown’s two-day stint in Atlanta during Labor Day weekend became a nuisance for some fans, who said their tickets were invalid by the time they arrived at the concerts. The Grammy winner performed shows Saturday and Sunday at Truist Park in Cobb County as part of his Breezy Bowl Tour, with fellow R&B singers Bryson Tiller and Summer Walker as openers. But some fans with floor seats missed the entire experience, as they weren’t immediately allowed inside.

“I never made it to the front of the line. … I was in that line from 6-8:30 p.m.,” she said. “I missed the openers, but when I heard (Brown) come out, I was like, ‘All right, I’m just gonna go (home)’.”

The cause? Upshaw and other fans said Truist Park employees told them that last-minute staging and production changes to Brown’s show altered previously purchased floor seating. A Truist Park employee familiar with the situation but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter gave a similar explanation, noting Brown’s reconfiguration changes were made well after all the tickets were sold. Chris Brown performed at a sold-out State Farm Arena in July 2024 as part of his 11:11 Tour. (Robb Cohen for the AJC 2024) Representatives for Brown, Live Nation, Truist Park or Ticketmaster didn’t provide an official comment regarding the situation. ‘Just make it right’ Hampton resident Tanisha Renee is another fan who didn’t make it inside for Saturday‘s show, although she purchased her $500 floor seat via Ticketmaster in April. Like Upshaw, Renee arrived when gates opened and was informed that her ticket no longer existed.

As she was leaving, she posted a TikTok video of her crying while sharing her disappointment. She told the AJC that Saturday would’ve been her first time seeing Brown perform live. “Everybody talks about how amazing (his 2024 11:11 Tour) was. I’ve been raising my kids by myself for all these years, so I was thinking, I’m gonna do something for me in 2025. I’m gonna make it the year of the concerts that I want to go to. He was definitely on that list. This was a bucket list item. That’s what I think had me crying.” Renee said she’s filing a dispute with her bank to get a refund after not receiving any help from Ticketmaster. Renee and Upshaw said they didn’t receive notice about the ticket issues before arriving at Truist Park. One fan who posted on TikTok after missing out on seeing Chris Brown, pictured performing in Atlanta in 2024, said she waited for three hours to get a replacement ticket before giving up on a 'bucket list item' and going home. (Robb Cohen for the AJC) “Just give me my money back,” Renee said. “Just make it right.”