Atlanta-bound Jim Gaffigan balances parenting duties with lots of stand-up

Instead, the 59-year-old Gaffigan has doubled down on complaints focused around his five children.

Jim Gaffigan’s most popular jokes involves microwaveable comfort food snack Hot Pockets. But now that Gaffigan has lost weight with the help of appetite suppressant Mounjaro, Hot Pockets are no longer a hot joke topic.

Jim Gaffigan’s most popular jokes involves microwaveable comfort food snack Hot Pockets. But now that Gaffigan has lost weight with the help of appetite suppressant Mounjaro, Hot Pockets are no longer a hot joke topic.

Gaffigan is coming to Atlanta for five shows Thursday-Saturday at Atlanta Symphony Hall. He last performed locally at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre three years ago.

Gaffigan is coming to Atlanta for five shows Thursday-Saturday at Atlanta Symphony Hall. He last performed locally at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre three years ago.

“My life at home is like the opposite of this experience,” he said during his recent Hulu stand-up special “The Skinny.” “When I came out, you guys greeted me with applause. At home, I’m not even acknowledged. I’m not saying parents should be greeted with applause: That’s not enough. I think parents should receive a standing ovation.”

From the archives: Jim Gaffigan now up to five shows at Cobb Energy in February 2023

To accommodate some of his older fans, one of his Saturday shows starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster starting at $59.85.

To accommodate some of his older fans, one of his Saturday shows starts at 5 p.m. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster starting at $59.85.

“It’s good to change things up,” said Gaffigan in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “These smaller intimate shows are probably better for the audience. And I like getting the reps in. I am always tinkering and fine-tuning my jokes. By the end of the weekend, they’re better.”

Gaffigan regularly develops stand-up material in his home city of New York at local clubs, rubbing shoulders with other A-listers who do the same. “I just saw Jerry Seinfeld,” he said. “I did two shows last night and will do two more tonight. My wife is very generous. I do try to get home by 9. Then I can help wrangle screens from the teens and plan the overall insanity of our lives.”

Gaffigan claims to be the disciplinarian.

“I’m much more the enforcer parent,” Gaffigan said. “But I do appreciate it when they try to be funny even if it’s obnoxious.”

He and his very patient wife Jeannie don’t do a lot of date nights. “If we go out to dinner on our anniversary, we bring one of the kids,” he said. “Having five kids means a lot of juggling.”