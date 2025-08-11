WSB-TV is making daytime changes starting Aug. 18, dropping “The Tamron Hall Show,” adding " The Drew Barrymore Show" and moving “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”
“The Drew Barrymore Show,” which has previously aired on WUPA-TV at 8 a.m., will take over the 10 a.m. slot Monday, replacing “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which moves to 3 p.m.
Clarkson takes over for “The Tamron Hall Show,” which shifts to 3 p.m. on WUPA-TV, which will become the new CBS affiliate. WANF-TV, the CBS affiliate since 1994, will become independent starting this Saturday, running mostly local news programming and sports.
All three syndicated daily talk shows have been around for several years and built loyal audiences. Each is airing repeats during the summer. New episodes won’t return until September.
“The Kelly Clarkson Show,” which has aired at 10 a.m. on WSB in Atlanta since 2019, will enter its seventh season. (Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock recently died of cancer, which caused her to postpone her residency in Las Vegas. It will not affect her talk show.)
“The Tamron Hall Show,” which also debuted in 2019, has been at 3 p.m. on WSB except a few weeks before the elections in 2022 and 2024, when Channel 2 Action News added temporary newscasts.
“The Drew Barrymore Show” launched in the fall of 2020 and had been on WUPA-TV its entire run.
CBS Atlanta will add a new newsroom for WUPA-TV, but the station is still hiring and building out its space. Local news programming won’t start until next month, a spokesperson said.
In the meantime, CBS Atlanta is filling the time slots slated for news with old episodes of syndicated sitcoms like “American Housewife,” game shows like “Family Feud” and court shows like “People’s Court.”
