Business Atlanta’s new CBS station names new leaders ahead of launch As the national network transforms WUPA-TV into its Atlanta affiliate, it is building out a newsroom from scratch. Credit: CBS Atlanta Tom Canedo (left) and Shawn Hoder are among the senior executives tapped to lead CBS Atlanta. (Courtesy of CBS Atlanta)

Less than two weeks from launching its Atlanta news station on WUPA-TV (Channel 69), CBS has named three senior executives with ties to the city to lead the venture. Tom Canedo, who has worked in various capacities across WUPA for more than two decades, will continue to lead the station as its president and general manager.

Shawn Hoder will serve as news director and vice president. Hoder currently sits in the same role at CBS’ owned and operated station in Pittsburgh and spent about seven years in the Atlanta market at 11 Alive (WXIA-TV) more than a decade ago. Barbara Roeder has been tapped as the vice president of sales, returning to the station after more than 10 years on the sales team at FanDuel Sports Network. She previously worked with WUPA for about 15 years. Earlier this summer, longtime Atlanta CBS affiliate Atlanta News First (WANF) announced it would go independent after more than two decades. CBS then announced that WUPA, one of its owned-and-operated stations in the city, would become its Atlanta affiliate, delivering the network’s national entertainment, news and sports programming, as well as local news. Credit: CBS Atlanta Barbara Roeder is rejoining CBS after serving as director of sales for FanDuel Sports Network. (Courtesy of CBS Atlanta)

CBS Atlanta is now building a newsroom from scratch, and several newsroom positions remain publicly listed online.