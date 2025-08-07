Atlanta’s new CBS station names new leaders ahead of launch

Tom Canedo, who has worked in various capacities across WUPA for more than two decades, will continue to lead the station as its president and general manager.
Shawn Hoder will serve as news director and vice president. Hoder currently sits in the same role at CBS’ owned and operated station in Pittsburgh and spent about seven years in the Atlanta market at 11 Alive (WXIA-TV) more than a decade ago.
Barbara Roeder has been tapped as the vice president of sales, returning to the station after more than 10 years on the sales team at FanDuel Sports Network. She previously worked with WUPA for about 15 years.
Earlier this summer, longtime Atlanta CBS affiliate Atlanta News First (WANF) announced it would go independent after more than two decades. CBS then announced that WUPA, one of its owned-and-operated stations in the city, would become its Atlanta affiliate, delivering the network’s national entertainment, news and sports programming, as well as local news.
Credit: CBS Atlanta
Barbara Roeder is rejoining CBS after serving as director of sales for FanDuel Sports Network. (Courtesy of CBS Atlanta)
CBS Atlanta is now building a newsroom from scratch, and several newsroom positions remain publicly listed online.
The station’s news operation will debut in September, and its live linear feed will be available on Paramount+.
Hoder and Roeder will begin Aug. 18. Canedo, who in his role will also oversee CBS’ independent stations in Tampa and Seattle, will report to Jennifer Mitchell, the president of CBS Stations and CBS News and Stations Digital.
“Launching CBS Atlanta represents a significant investment in local journalism and community connection,” Mitchell said in the announcement. “Tom, Shawn and Barbara each bring deep experience and strong ties to the Atlanta market. Their leadership will be essential as we build a station that reflects the voices of the community and delivers trusted, impactful news and content.”