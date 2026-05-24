Rain delays some baseball state championships, pushes one series to next week

An Etowah coach holds baseballs before the game against Harrison High School during the High School Baseball Playoffs at Etowah High School in Woodstock on April 24, 2026. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The GHSA baseball state championships began Friday and are scheduled to run until Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

The GHSA baseball state championships began Friday and are scheduled to run until Tuesday or Wednesday next week.

The series between Morgan County and Pierce County will resume Monday at 11:30 a.m. in Statesboro after rained stopped Game 1 after one inning with Pierce County leading 1-0.

Rainy weather has delayed the Class 2A baseball state championship series from Saturday to Monday.

The 4A series between Kell and North Oconee in Rome and the 3A series between Pickens and Troup in Columbus were delayed but still played late into Saturday night.

Two series are complete, and two have not begun.

Gordon Lee (A Division I) and Lanier County (A Division II) claimed championships.

The 5A final between Pope and Loganville will begin Monday at 1 p.m. at Gwinnett Field. The 6A final between North Paulding and Etowah is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Gwinnett Field.