Atlanta Braves Veteran newcomers Kyle Farmer, Dominic Smith set to make Braves roster After signing minor-league contracts in February, infielders look to provide depth as regular season looms. Kyle Farmer — pictured playing in the field in a February game for the Braves — played at the Marist School and Georgia and is in line to make Atlanta's opening day roster. (Matt Slocum/AP)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Turns out, two of the Braves’ quieter offseason acquisitions are going to be part of the team right from the jump. Kyle Farmer and Dominic Smith each signed a one-year split contract Saturday, signifying both will be in the clubhouse Friday at Truist Park when the team opens the season against the Royals.

RELATED Didier Fuentes makes Braves as bullpen arm to start season “Very grateful for the opportunity,” Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday at CoolToday Park, cautious not to jinx anything because the Braves have until noon Wednesday to officially set the 26-man roster. “I’m still taking it one day at a time and enjoying every day. This team has been amazing. Front office, (Braves president of baseball operations) Alex (Anthopoulos), he just preaches such positivity. Great leadership from him and Walt (manager Walt Weiss) as well. “I’ve just been taking it in, playing around these great players and just falling in line and just look forward to the opportunity and, obviously, helping this team get back to what everyone wants to do — and that’s winning a World Series.” Braves fans should be familiar with Smith, a 30-year-old who played 447 games (including 145 in 2021) with the Mets from 2017-22 and then 153 with the Nationals in ’23. He spent 2025 with the Giants and hit .284 with five home runs and 33 RBIs while appearing in 63 games. The Braves signed Smith, a first baseman, to a minor-league contract Feb. 19 and invited him to spring training.

“Initially, what they reiterated to me was they needed a left-handed bat off the bench. Obviously, (Matt) Olson is one of the best first basemen in the league and I understand that and I support that,” Smith said. “I knew my role was to kind of be that guy to pinch-hit, if anything happens obviously be backup and then maybe get a couple days maybe at DH. And I was working on some outfield stuff. Just doing what I can to pretty much give a guy a blow, whether it’s once a week or every few weeks. That was kind of my mindset coming into the camp.

“I just wanted to show them what I can do, what I can bring to the team, and I still feel like I have a lot to give to the game. I’m ready for whatever challenge and opportunity it is, whether it’s coming off the bench, whether it’s playing here and there. I’m just here to help the team win. It’s all about the Braves and getting W’s, and that’s always been my mindset wherever I go.” Smith started at first base Sunday in Fort Myers, Florida, where the Braves played the Twins. He lobbed an RBI single into center field in the first inning and started a 3-6-3 double play in the fourth inning. Across the diamond from Smith on Sunday was Farmer, who was manning the hot corner. A 35-year-old who graduated from the Marist School and then starred at Georgia, Farmer joked with reporters when he signed a minor-league deal in February about how he used to drink pregame beers in the parking lot at Turner Field before Braves home games. On Sunday, Farmer joked he may crack a postgame beer Friday after the Braves play the Royals. “It’s gonna be a really cool experience for me. I’m excited. My parents are excited,” Farmer said. “I was thinking about it the other night. I grew up going to the games — and you could always tell the difference between Turner Field and other places, like the smell and stuff, and I’m excited to actually be a part of the Braves.