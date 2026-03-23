Veteran newcomers Kyle Farmer, Dominic Smith set to make Braves roster

“Very grateful for the opportunity,” Smith told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday at CoolToday Park, cautious not to jinx anything because the Braves have until noon Wednesday to officially set the 26-man roster. “I’m still taking it one day at a time and enjoying every day. This team has been amazing. Front office, (Braves president of baseball operations) Alex (Anthopoulos), he just preaches such positivity. Great leadership from him and Walt (manager Walt Weiss) as well.
“I’ve just been taking it in, playing around these great players and just falling in line and just look forward to the opportunity and, obviously, helping this team get back to what everyone wants to do — and that’s winning a World Series.”
Braves fans should be familiar with Smith, a 30-year-old who played 447 games (including 145 in 2021) with the Mets from 2017-22 and then 153 with the Nationals in ’23. He spent 2025 with the Giants and hit .284 with five home runs and 33 RBIs while appearing in 63 games.
The Braves signed Smith, a first baseman, to a minor-league contract Feb. 19 and invited him to spring training.
“Initially, what they reiterated to me was they needed a left-handed bat off the bench. Obviously, (Matt) Olson is one of the best first basemen in the league and I understand that and I support that,” Smith said. “I knew my role was to kind of be that guy to pinch-hit, if anything happens obviously be backup and then maybe get a couple days maybe at DH. And I was working on some outfield stuff. Just doing what I can to pretty much give a guy a blow, whether it’s once a week or every few weeks. That was kind of my mindset coming into the camp.
“I just wanted to show them what I can do, what I can bring to the team, and I still feel like I have a lot to give to the game. I’m ready for whatever challenge and opportunity it is, whether it’s coming off the bench, whether it’s playing here and there. I’m just here to help the team win. It’s all about the Braves and getting W’s, and that’s always been my mindset wherever I go.”
Smith started at first base Sunday in Fort Myers, Florida, where the Braves played the Twins. He lobbed an RBI single into center field in the first inning and started a 3-6-3 double play in the fourth inning.
On Sunday, Farmer joked he may crack a postgame beer Friday after the Braves play the Royals.
“It’s gonna be a really cool experience for me. I’m excited. My parents are excited,” Farmer said. “I was thinking about it the other night. I grew up going to the games — and you could always tell the difference between Turner Field and other places, like the smell and stuff, and I’m excited to actually be a part of the Braves.
“I just visualized myself watching games there, and then I get to wear the jersey, which is pretty cool. Special moment for me and my family. A lot of pressure on me, though, to do well, because if I don’t, my buddies and my family — I may not be able to show my face in Atlanta.”
Farmer’s MLB career began in 2017 with the Dodgers. He joined the Reds in 2019 and stayed with them before playing for the Twins in 2023 and ’24. Farmer spent the 2025 season with the Rockies.
A .247 hitter for his career, Farmer can play second base, third, shortstop and left field. He said he’ll be content wherever — and whenever — he’s deployed by the Braves.
“I could care less what it is,” Farmer said of his role with the team. “I’m here, and this lineup is just freaking stacked. I’m not looking to start because there’s no spots. Whatever they need — backup, (Austin) Riley wants to DH one day, just give guys a break, be a good locker room guy, clubhouse is good. Whatever they need.”
Smith wwent 2-for-3 on Sunday in the Braves’ loss to the Twins, while Farmer — who started an inning-ending, 5-4-3 double play in the sixth — was 0-for-3 with a strikeout.