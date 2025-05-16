News

Atlanta hip-hop legend Rico Wade honored with monument in East Point

A new monument honoring the late Rico Wade, the legendary producer and co-founder of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, was unveiled in East Point. Wade was a pillar of Atlanta’s hip-hop scene and a mentor to generations of artists, known for launching the careers of Outkast, Goodie Mob and Future. The dedication ceremony celebrated Wade’s lasting influence on the music scene in Atlanta and beyond. The monument stands near the site where Wade first discovered Outkast, symbolizing how far his influence has reached. His sons accepted a proclamation declaring May 9 as Rico Wade Remembrance Day, ensuring his legacy lives on. UATL senior reporter Gavin Godfrey speaks with family and friends and explores Wade’s lasting impact.

2:15