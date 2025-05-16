error: no ad slot id exists: undefined

Atlanta hip-hop legend Rico Wade honored with monument in East Point

A new monument honoring the late Rico Wade, the legendary producer and co-founder of Organized Noize and the Dungeon Family, was unveiled in East Point. Wade was a pillar of Atlanta’s hip-hop scene and a mentor to generations of artists, known for launching the careers of Outkast, Goodie Mob and Future. The dedication ceremony celebrated Wade’s lasting influence on the music scene in Atlanta and beyond. The monument stands near the site where Wade first discovered Outkast, symbolizing how far his influence has reached. His sons accepted a proclamation declaring May 9 as Rico Wade Remembrance Day, ensuring his legacy lives on. UATL senior reporter Gavin Godfrey speaks with family and friends and explores Wade’s lasting impact.

2:15
AJC |0 minutes ago

1:46

How Atlanta became the most-surveilled city in America

Atlanta is the most-surveilled city in the U.S. Credits: AJC | Getty | GDOT | Fusus/YT | Atlanta PD | Atlanta Police Foundation | Axon | NYT | Comparitech

1:36

The unusual beautification of Atlanta's strangest hiking trail

Doll’s Head Trail isn’t your average hike. The 2.5-mile trail, nestled in Atlanta’s Constitution Lakes Park, didn’t always look like this.

1:51

How a river got buried under the concrete of the Atlanta airport

The Flint River runs beneath the runways of the Atlanta airport. Credits: AJC | Arc Gis | National Integrated Drought Information System | Getty Images

2:35

Crisis pregnancy centers are growing in the South. Many without state medical licenses

Credits: AJC|CPC Map|Alpha Preg. Ctr.|BFR Medical|HW Ctr.|YCR Ctr.|CareNet|LC Med. Clin.|SH Preg. Med. Ctr.|Getty|NCRP|SCDJ|WaPo|The 19th|OCJ|Orl. Wk.|Times U

