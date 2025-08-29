Georgia Entertainment Scene Immersing Atlanta in bubbles and balls at Exhibition Hub The light and frothy Bubble Planet seeks to deliver a bouncy experience, for kids and even adults. The Bubble Planet experience is newly opened at Exhibition Hub in Doraville and offers interactive and artistic bubble-themed displays. (Courtesy of Exhibition Hub)

Since Exhibition Hub opened in Doraville three years ago, it has offered a potpourri of educational, historical and artistic displays on topics including Vincent Van Gogh, the sinking of the Titanic, King Tut and massive Lego installations. Its latest offering is pure whimsy: the Bubble Planet, a blend of interactive and artistic bubble-themed displays including a pool full of plastic “bubbles,” a room where soap bubbles shoot out and a space stuffed with oversize balls.

The immersive experience, which is expected to be presented for several months, is open daily expect Tuesdays. Drake-backed interactive art carnival at Pullman Yards “We do so much rich cultural stuff,” said John Zaller, Exhibition Hub chief creative officer, based out of Atlanta. “Let’s make something super fun. What was the most fun you had as a child? Playing with bubbles.” Exhibition Hub chief creative officer John Zaller gets insides a pool packed with bubble-like plastic balls. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Zaller said the bubble immersive, which debuted in 2022 at the Exhibition Hub in Los Angeles, has proven to be a crowd pleaser, especially for families with younger kids. But he said couples also show up, and individuals and organizations can rent out the space for parties.

“We feel this could stay in Atlanta for a long time,” he said. “We have a cafe and bar set up for evening events. It’s a show that is about play and joy and inspiration and creativity and expression. It’s like an indoor theme park.”

Here are some of the key elements: Bubble Planet at Exhibition Hub opens with a room that resembles the bottom of the ocean where bubbles abound. (Courtesy of Exhibition Hub) Underwater LED room: This opening room replicates the bottom of the ocean with an interactive floor full of sea creatures. Bubble ocean is a room full of plastic inflatable balls intended to evoke bubbles. (Courtesy of Exhibition Hub) Bubble ocean: This is an excuse to navigate oversize inflatable balls. “It’s kind of hard to resist,” Zaller said as he waded through the room.

There's a bubble dome with psychedelic visuals inside and outside. You can spend as much time as you like inside sitting on the beanbags and taking in the atmospherics. (Courtesy of Exhibition Hub) Bubble dome: The half dome features an outer skin video display featuring a 10-minute artistic whoosh of colors and patterns. “We get a lot of content creators recording here,” he said. You can also enter the interior of the dome and plop down on beanbags to watch the video display and listen to a surround sound mélange of audio effects. “It’s a sound bath that washes over you while you sit and reflect,” Zaller said. This selfie room full of bubble-themed displays is perfect for Instagram photos and videos. (Courtesy of Exhibition Hub) Selfie room: The room features spaces for people to do selfies amid heart-shaped balloons, a swing hanging from a bunch of balloons and what Zaller calls a “fan favorite”: a bathtub filled with yellow rubber duckies. There are a few simple bubble themed video games including one that enables the Mona Lisa or a self portrait of Van Gogh to blow massive bubblegum bubbles until they pop. In the pool of bubbles, attendees can take off their shoes and jump in a pool filled with tens of thousands of balls. Watch out: earbuds and smartphones can disappear. (Rodney Ho/AJC)