Six Flags Over Georgia announced this news via an email newsletter to pass holders on Friday.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

In the newsletter, under a headline that read “Fall and Winter Update,” Six Flags Over Georgia explained its decision:

“After much research and planning, we’ve made a strategic decision to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences during our core operating season — spring and fall.

This shift allows us to concentrate our efforts and resources during the time when the majority of our guests visit Six Flags Over Georgia, and weather conditions can more consistently support our goal to deliver an enjoyable and memorable visit for all.”

Jon Payne, 45, from Knoxville, Tennessee, received the email.

“(The news) was at the bottom of the email sorta tucked away, seemingly hoping to not be seen,” Payne said in an email to a reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Payne, who said he goes to roughly 15-20 amusement parks a year and goes by the social media nickname Jonny Amusement, attended Holiday in the Park last year with his wife and two children. His family was disappointed by the news that they will not be able to return for the holidays again this year.

“The Santa experience was fantastic and one of the best ones we have done,” he said. “We also enjoyed the shows around the park and especially the drum line show.

“I think (the cancellation) is awful. I’m sure it’s a cost-cutting measure but it definitely takes away from people that live in the area that wanted a great Christmas experience in a theme park. Unfortunately, it seems the new direction of the Six Flags parks is to cut costs as much as possible and try to maximize the income.”

When asked what Six Flags Over Georgia intends to do for season pass holders whose season will be cut short, Chris Foshee, regional manager of public relations for Six Flags, told the AJC the company “is addressing the change directly with those pass holders impacted.”

It is so far unclear what that means. A request for clarification has not yet received a response.

Foshee did say that in place of Holiday in the Park, Six Flags Over Georgia will debut a different event launching Nov. 9 called Heroes Fest.

“It’s a celebration of your favorite heroes alongside everyday heroes in our local community,” he said.

More details will be announced with the park’s fall calendar next week, Foshee said.