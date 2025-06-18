The keynote discussion in the First Baptist Church of Decatur sanctuary will center on Jones’ latest literary work, “The People’s Project — Poems, Essays, and Art for Looking Forward,” an anthology he curated in collaboration with poet, memoirist and essayist Maggie Smith.

The anthology gathers the work of 26 writers and artists imagining a more hopeful, equitable future. Through poetry, essays and visual art, the contributors carry themes of resilience, joy and protest in response to the modern world’s social and political challenges.

Three contributors to the anthology will join Jones in discussion: Victoria Chang, Tiana Clark and Aruni Kashyap.

“Now more than ever, it is important to come together and discuss the art that moves and activates us,” said Jones in a press release. “I look forward to celebrating ‘The People’s Project’ with Decatur’s literary community. Let’s get free together.”

In her kidnote address at Agnes Scott College’s Presser Hall, Thomas will discuss her latest middle-grade fantasy novel, “Nic Blake and the Remarkables: The Book of Anansi,” the second installment in her series inspired by African American folklore and the hero’s journey. The discussion will be moderated by FeFe Handy, an Atlanta-based literacy advocate and CEO of Page Turners Make Great Learners.

Decatur Book Festival encompasses one night and one full day of author panels, book signings, cooking demonstrations, live music and activities at multiple venues within walking distance of its central venue, First Baptist Church of Decatur.

While the festival faced some uncertain years, including a one-year hiatus and two years of COVID-reduced programming, organizers have worked to revive the festival. Last year’s festival marked a comeback; the rooms overflowed with festivalgoers, and literary icon Joyce Carol Oates was the keynote speaker.

“Never could we have imagined the tremendous turnout we saw this weekend,” said Decatur Book Festival Executive Director Leslie Wingate said after last year’s event wrapped. “It truly surpassed our expectations … it is a beloved community celebration that we must continue to bring back year after year.”

The festival is free and open to the public, but advance registration is encouraged for the keynote and kidnote events.

If you go

Decatur Book Festival

20th anniversary edition on Oct. 3-4 at various Decatur locations.

Keynote with Saeed Jones. 7-8 p.m. Oct. 3. First Baptist Church Decatur Sanctuary, 308 Clairemont Ave., Decatur. Free. Advanced registration encouraged. decaturbookfestival.com

Kidnote with Angie Thomas. 6-6:45 p.m. Oct. 3. Presser Hall at Agnes Scott College, 141 E College Ave., Decatur. Free. Advanced registration encouraged. decaturbookfestival.com