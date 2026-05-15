Opinion America at 250: Celebrate independence by remembering the ladies of Georgia The Peach State boasts many notable women who contributed to civic life, medical discoveries and forming children. Historic marker honoring Mary Musgrove, a Creek liaison and trader around Savannah. (Courtesy of Carl Vinson Institute of Government)

By Margaret E. Holt, Suzanne M. Minarcine, Madeline Van Dyck and Marilyn Vickers – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 1 hour ago Share

Editor’s note: This essay is part of the AJC’s America at 250 series leading up to and celebrating the United States of America’s 250th anniversary of independence on July 4. The noted Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Jill Lepore has encouraged folks in our nation to give some thought to how they might celebrate the semiquincentennial, Congress’ name for the celebration of our 250th birthday.

As we thought about this celebration, we were reminded of the feisty presidential wife, Abigail Adams, who boldly wrote to her husband, John, in 1776, that he be sure to “remember the ladies” in his work with others to construct the laws for the new country. She even said, if he did not pay attention to this request, that she and her associates might “foment a Rebelion [sic].” We’ve especially been thinking about the great women in Georgia’s history. A good starting place was to take a look at the work of the Georgia Women of Achievement. Most of these dynamic “ladies” were not included in our high school and college textbooks, yet their contributions were indeed grand and transformative in the shaping of Georgia’s life and culture. These Georgians are worth remembering Margaret E. Holt of Watkinsville is a co-founder of the Jeanette Rankin Foundation. (Courtesy) Suzanne M. Minarcine of Macon is an educator and entrepreneur. (Courtesy) Here are just a few examples of women well worth remembering: Leila Denmark, Mary Musgrove, Jeannette Rankin, Lois Ellison and Juliette Gordon Low. Dr. Leila Alice Daughtry Denmark, at 103, was the oldest practicing physician in the United States. She began her medical practice in 1928 and continued until 2001, even treating the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of her early patients. A co-developer of the whooping cough vaccine, Dr. Denmark was awarded the Fisher Prize in 1935. Mary Musgrove, the daughter of an English father and a Creek mother, was an intermediary between the Muscogee Creeks and the early colonists, was instrumental in establishing trading posts and served as an interpreter for James Oglethorpe, the British founder of the colony of Georgia. Jeannette Rankin was the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1916 and again in 1940. One of the leading members of the women’s suffrage movement, Rankin also worked tirelessly to improve working conditions and to prohibit child labor. She relocated to Georgia in 1924, where she continued to push for peace and was famously the only member of Congress to vote against the war on Japan and World War II. Here are just a few examples of women well worth remembering: Leila Denmark, Mary Musgrove, Jeannette Rankin, Lois Ellison and Juliette Gordon Low. Dr. Leila Alice Daughtry Denmark, at 103, was the oldest practicing physician in the United States. She began her medical practice in 1928 and continued until 2001, even treating the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of her early patients. A co-developer of the whooping cough vaccine, Dr. Denmark was awarded the Fisher Prize in 1935. Mary Musgrove, the daughter of an English father and a Creek mother, was an intermediary between the Muscogee Creeks and the early colonists, was instrumental in establishing trading posts and served as an interpreter for James Oglethorpe, the British founder of the colony of Georgia. Jeannette Rankin was the first woman elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 1916 and again in 1940. One of the leading members of the women’s suffrage movement, Rankin also worked tirelessly to improve working conditions and to prohibit child labor. She relocated to Georgia in 1924, where she continued to push for peace and was famously the only member of Congress to vote against the war on Japan and World War II.

Lois Taylor Ellison was the first female provost of the Medical College of Georgia and one of the college’s longest-serving faculty members. She enrolled as a student at MCG at 19, but tuberculosis forced her to take a leave of absence. She was also the first female president of the Georgia Thoracic Society.