AJC Her+Story: Redefining Women’s Business Narratives in Atlanta & the South

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recently launched AJC Her+Story, an initiative dedicated to amplifying the voices and achievements of women in business across Atlanta and Georgia. The AJC Her+Story will go beyond traditional coverage to deliver a multidimensional view of women’s experiences in the business world.
Women Business Enterprises (WBE) are one of the fastest growing segments in Georgia. The state ranks #5 in U.S. for greatest number of women-owned firms and Metro Atlanta ranks #5.
AJC Her+Story will feature women at all career stages and across all sectors. From entrepreneurs revolutionizing emerging industries, to change-makers transforming legacy organizations, from nonprofit leaders creating social impact, to rising stars charting new paths, AJC Her+Story showcases the full spectrum of women’s contributions to the Southern business community.
The first woman to be featured is Jasmine Crowe-Houston, the founder of Goodr, an Atlanta-based company that uses technology to address food waste and hunger. In Crowe-Houston’s profile, readers will learn how she went from running a cupcake truck to operating a business in 15 states, with major clients including Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Georgia World Congress Center and Wellstar Health Systems.
The AJC’s business reporting team will lead the coverage for this profile and future articles in the series. The new series is part of the AJC’s efforts to expand coverage in key areas to better serve customers in Atlanta, Georgia and the South.
Managing Editor Janel Davis says the AJC is committed to covering Georgia’s business landscape. “That coverage has included reporting on the advancements of women in some of Georgia’s top businesses, but gaps in pay and promotion still exist for women in the workplace,” Davis said. “Through AJC Her+Story we are creating a community for women and their allies that can drive transformation through conversation and shared experiences. We hope to share the stories of women business leaders across all platforms, how they got to the top, and how they are helping other women reach their goals.”
AJC Her+Story will deliver compelling content through multiple channels, including AJC.com and numerous social channels. Readers can expect:
- In-depth profiles showcasing diverse women leaders and their journeys
- Data-driven analysis of women’s status in various industries
- Expert insights on navigating career challenges and opportunities
- Community forums fostering mentorship and professional development
Community-based initiative
AJC Her+Story will take tips from the community for women to profile in the weekly series. People can send the AJC tips on inspiring women whose stories deserve to be told. The AJC is seeking to profile the visionaries, the mentors and the innovators reshaping Atlanta’s business landscape. Submit nominations to AJC Her+Story at herstory@ajc.com. Visit https://www.ajc.com/herstory for more information.
