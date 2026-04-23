Awards AJC’s ‘ICE Sweeps Georgia’ series wins Peabody Award Social video series on immigration enforcement in Georgia earns a Peabody Award, the highest honor in journalism and media. Stills from "ICE Sweeps Georgia" Peabody Win

By Hugo Rojo 43 minutes ago Share

Today, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was named a winner in the 86th annual Peabody Awards for its social video series “ICE Sweeps Georgia,” the first time in the organization’s history the AJC has won a Peabody Award in the main competition. The Peabody Awards, administered by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication, are among the most prestigious honors in journalism and media. Winners are chosen by unanimous vote of a diverse board of 28 jurors from more than 1,300 entries across television, podcasts, radio and the web.

The AJC’s winning entry, “ICE Sweeps Georgia,” captured the realities of immigration enforcement in Georgia, reaching nearly 2.8 million viewers on TikTok and Instagram. The Peabody jurors recognized the entry for “deeply reported, character-driven stories that humanize the impact of immigration policies.” The win comes at a significant moment for the AJC. In January 2026, the AJC completed its transition to a fully digital newsroom — a transformation that reflects how its audience engages with journalism today and a commitment to investing fully in the reporting that defines local journalism. This win marks the AJC’s second overall Peabody Award. In 2017 and through the Peabody-Facebook Futures of Media program, the AJC’s “Doctors & Sex Abuse” series was recognized for merging investigative data journalism with multimedia storytelling to expose how doctors who sexually violated patients were often given a pass by regulatory boards. About The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

For more than 157 years, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has been the South’s source for culture, community and news for curious minds. Today, the AJC tells stories across platforms that empower its audience to understand and engage with their world. With a commitment to accuracy, accountability and innovation, the AJC is building on its legacy to redefine what a local news brand can be. Learn more about us and explore the AJC’s essential and engaging reporting, newsletters, podcasts, videos and more at AJC.com and the AJC app .