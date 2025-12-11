UATL and The Gathering Spot Enter New Partnership to Elevate Black Culture and Community in Atlanta

UATL , the Black culture brand from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, is proud to announce a new partnership with The Gathering Spot (TGS), a premier private membership club and hub for Black professionals and creatives. This partnership aims to strengthen community connections, amplify cultural storytelling, and provide exclusive benefits to members across Atlanta.

Through this partnership, UATL and TGS will deliver unique experiences and resources designed to celebrate and empower Atlanta’s Black community:

Exclusive subscription access : TGS will offer 5,000 of its Atlanta members complimentary UATL and AJC unlimited digital subscription access, unlocking premium journalism and authentic cultural content.

: TGS will offer 5,000 of its Atlanta members complimentary UATL and AJC unlimited digital subscription access, unlocking premium journalism and authentic cultural content. Co-branded events : UATL and TGS will join forces to curate select events and create new moments for dialogue, networking, and celebration.

: UATL and TGS will join forces to curate select events and create new moments for dialogue, networking, and celebration. HBCU student engagement : UATL will sponsor five annual junior memberships at The Gathering Spot for HBCU students, reinforcing its commitment to education and opportunity. The students selected for junior memberships are Donovan Logan and Tobias Brown from Morehouse College; Jordyn Patterson and Laila Surafiel from Spelman College; and Jayla McNeil from Clark Atlanta University.

Community engagement: The partnership will also feature co-branded marketing moments, social media activations, and exclusive onsite promotions for members at TGS Atlanta lounges.

“This partnership is about more than events or subscriptions,” said Janel Davis, managing editor for lifestyle and culture at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “UATL exists to spotlight the creativity, leadership, and everyday brilliance within our community. By joining forces with The Gathering Spot, we’re doubling down on that promise: to deliver impactful stories and moments that celebrate Black culture in Atlanta and help inform its future.”

“As The Gathering Spot continues to grow, our focus remains on creating spaces and experiences that honor the culture and move it forward,” said Ryan Wilson, cofounder and CEO of The Gathering Spot. “UATL is a partner that understands the importance of storytelling, access, and community investment. Together we will deliver more value to our members and help shape the next chapter of what it means to build community in Atlanta.”

Launched in September 2024, UATL has built a community membership program and an engaged social media following through distinct journalism, unique perks and exclusive events. Following several months of growth, UATL’s new paid tier launched in May 2025 offering members expanded access to events, content and discounts designed to build community and connection. Watch UATL’s latest sizzle reel here .

About UATL

UATL is a brand created by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that focuses on news, trends, and conversations shaping Black culture in Atlanta. Through events, newsletters and a new podcast , UATL covers a wide range of topics including local reporting, cultural events, and significant developments within the Black community in Atlanta. The U represents diversity of voices and experiences in Black Atlanta: uplifting, unstoppable, unconventional, ubiquitous, upfront, undefeated, upbeat, unbound, unwavering, universal, united… and, well, the list is unlimited. Learn more at UATL.com and by following UATL on Instagram , TikTok , Facebook and X .

About The Gathering Spot

Founded by Ryan Wilson and TK Petersen, The Gathering Spot (TGS) is a private-membership club redefining the modern social experience for professionals, creatives, and changemakers. With locations in Atlanta, Washington D.C., and Los Angeles, TGS offers an exclusive environment designed for networking, cultural exchange, and community impact. Each TGS location features bespoke amenities, including collaborative workspaces, event venues, and curated programming that reflects its commitment to fostering innovation and connection.

