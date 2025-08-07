Introducing AJC Varsity: Your go-to for all things high school sports

A new football season is kicking off, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) has a new way to make sure you’re caught up on all things high school football. Today, the “Substance and Soul of the South” introduced a new experience: AJC Varsity – a dedicated place for all things high school sports.
A cornerstone of community life across Georgia, high school sports brings people together, fosters school spirit, and creates lasting memories. With AJC Varsity, we will shine a light on these stories and celebrate the passion and pride of local sports like never before.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
What is AJC Varsity?
AJC Varsity is your one stop shop for everything high school sports in Georgia. This new experience is designed to deepen our connection with communities, athletes, and fans by delivering comprehensive, real-time coverage of high school athletics. Whether you’re a parent, coach, athlete or fan, AJC Varsity offers:
- Information: Game schedules, live scores, final results, player stats, and rankings.
- Connection: Stories that spotlight players, coaches, schools, and the families that shape them.
- Celebration: A continuation of our tradition of honoring excellence through features like Super 11, while also envisioning new ways to recognize athletes and their communities.
Spotlight on Super 11
For 40 years and counting, the AJC has recognized Georgia’s top high school football talent through its Super 11 list. These athletes represent the best of the best; many students featured have gone on to have impressive college and professional careers.
This fall marks the beginning of AJC Varsity’s journey. We’re excited to learn, grow, and evolve the product with the goal of better serving you and celebrating the athletes who inspire us.
Read more news about the AJC on the Our Story page
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
AJC Super 11: Meet the 2025 class of top Georgia high school football seniors
This year marks the 40th anniversary of the Super 11, which has honored 474 players since beginning in 1985.
Buford, Calhoun lead 55 Georgia schools with at least 200 victories since 2000
With Buford leading the way at 331 wins, 55 teams have hit 200 wins since 2000.
Star-studded defensive line highlights Class 5A preseason all-state team
Georgia High School Football Daily and the AJC are naming the 2025 preseason all-state teams by classification.
Featured
Credit: RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM
3 victims out of hospital, suspect ID’d in Fort Stewart shooting, officials say
The U.S. Army base was placed under lockdown at about 11 a.m.
Michael Thurmond enters Ga. governor’s race pledging to be ‘bridge builder’
The former DeKalb County chief executive said he sees himself as a problem-solving “bridge builder” who can create bipartisan coalitions to counter President Trump’s policies.
Roblox faces flood of sexploitation lawsuits from parents
A DeKalb County mother has sued online gaming company Roblox alleging it puts profit before safety and allows predators to groom and exploit children.