Introducing AJC Varsity: Your go-to for all things high school sports

A new football season is kicking off, and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) has a new way to make sure you’re caught up on all things high school football. Today, the “Substance and Soul of the South” introduced a new experience: AJC Varsity – a dedicated place for all things high school sports.

A cornerstone of community life across Georgia, high school sports brings people together, fosters school spirit, and creates lasting memories. With AJC Varsity, we will shine a light on these stories and celebrate the passion and pride of local sports like never before.

Credit: AJC Credit: AJC

What is AJC Varsity?

AJC Varsity is your one stop shop for everything high school sports in Georgia. This new experience is designed to deepen our connection with communities, athletes, and fans by delivering comprehensive, real-time coverage of high school athletics. Whether you’re a parent, coach, athlete or fan, AJC Varsity offers:

Information : Game schedules, live scores, final results, player stats, and rankings.

: Game schedules, live scores, final results, player stats, and rankings. Connection : Stories that spotlight players, coaches, schools, and the families that shape them.

: Stories that spotlight players, coaches, schools, and the families that shape them. Celebration: A continuation of our tradition of honoring excellence through features like Super 11, while also envisioning new ways to recognize athletes and their communities.

Spotlight on Super 11

For 40 years and counting, the AJC has recognized Georgia’s top high school football talent through its Super 11 list. These athletes represent the best of the best; many students featured have gone on to have impressive college and professional careers.

This fall marks the beginning of AJC Varsity’s journey. We’re excited to learn, grow, and evolve the product with the goal of better serving you and celebrating the athletes who inspire us.

Read more news about the AJC on the Our Story page