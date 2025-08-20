AJC’s UATL expands multimedia footprint with new flagship podcast “It’s UATL”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC) announced today “It’s UATL,” a new podcast with your weekly dose of Black culture from the heart of Atlanta. Hosted by UATL’s own reporters – Nedra Rhone, DeAsia Paige, Najja Parker and Brooke Howard. New episodes will drop every Wednesday and can be found on the AJC app and wherever podcasts are available.

“It’s UATL” will explore the voices, stories, and trends shaping Black life in Atlanta and across the South. From fashion and food to politics, pop culture, activism, and everything in between—”It’s UATL” brings you the real, the relevant, and the unapologetically Black. Check out the trailer.

About the podcast

Weekly episodes will feature engaging segments like:

Heat Check – A spotlight on ATL music and culture.

– A spotlight on ATL music and culture. Ask an Atlanta Dude – A recurring segment with UATL editor, Gavin Godfrey.

– A recurring segment with UATL editor, Gavin Godfrey. On Tap – a showcase of Black-owned businesses.

– a showcase of Black-owned businesses. Your Take – Posing bold or controversial questions about Atlanta culture to listeners.

– Posing bold or controversial questions about Atlanta culture to listeners. The Takeaway – A surprising or insightful fact shared by a UATL reporter — something they discovered during research for a recent article.

About the hosts

Nedra Rhone is a lifestyle columnist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where she has been a reporter since 2006. She has written about style, entertainment, personal finance, and the environment for the AJC.

DeAsia Paige is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

Najja Parker is a multimedia journalist covering Black culture and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is also an engaging on-air talent, who has served as a host and correspondent for the newsroom’s events and special projects. The easiest way to start a conversation with her is to mention anything about J. Cole.

Brooke Leigh Howardis a reporter who thrives on the intersection of Black culture and social politics. New to the Atlanta scene, she has spent much of her journalistic career in Harlem, New York, covering national issues, breaking news, and arts and culture.

About UATL

UATL is a leading source for Black culture and community in Atlanta. Powered by the AJC, UATL focuses on news, trends, culture events and significant developments shaping Black culture in the ATL. UATL is driving the AJC’s reinvention, helping it transition from its storied print roots to a digitally empowered media brand.

Amid the AJC’s transformation from a storied daily newspaper into a modern media company, “It’s UATL” joins the organization’s slate of original podcasts including the daily “Politically Georgia,” and the award-winning “Breakdown,” telling deeply human stories about the Georgia justice system. Listen now at AJC.com/podcasts.

