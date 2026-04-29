Food & Dining Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, Kentucky Derby and more May food events in metro Atlanta Attend a foodie block party at Sweet Auburn Barbecue, take free salsa classes and more things to do in May. The Good Luck Smoke Show returns to Sweet Auburn Barbecue this year with more than 15 chefs and restaurants sharing bites and cocktails. (Courtesy of Peter Ho)

By Olivia Wakim 1 hour ago Share

This May, enjoy a crawfish boil in Smyrna, snag a slot for NFA’s Burger Benefit, take part in the Meals on Wheels Taste fundraiser and celebrate Cinco de Mayo. Here’s our running lineup of food-related things to do in metro Atlanta:

Derby in the Gardens Party The Waldorf Astoria Atlanta Buckhead hotel will transform its English Garden into a Kentucky Derby-inspired celebration with a DJ, a Southern buffet from executive chef Todd Richards, Derby cocktails and a best-dressed contest. 5 p.m. May 2. $85 per person. 3376 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-995-7500, opentable.com/r/waldorf-astoria-atlanta-buckhead-atlanta The NFA Burger Benefit will feature chefs serving their own twists on a burger. (Photo Courtesy of NFA Burger).

NFA Burger Benefit

Billy Kramer, owner of NFA Burger, brings the Burger Benefit back in support of nonprofit Giving Kitchen. Chefs from across the country will create a unique burger and serve it during their assigned time slot. Burgers come with a side of tots or sassy fries. Participating chefs include Matt Hyland (Emmy Squared), Kevin Rathbun (Kevin Rathbun Steak) and Freddy Money (Atlas). 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. May 3. $46.77-$96.67 per person. 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. burgerbenefit.com Casa Nuova Block Party Head to this Alpharetta Italian restaurant for a community block party with free admission, live music and a buffet for guests. 2-5:30 p.m. May 3. 5670 Atlanta Highway, Alpharetta. 770-475-9100, casanuovarestaurant.com

Salsa classes Clahvay Dance Collective hosts free salsa classes at El Super Pan’s location at The Battery two Sundays this month. Entry is free, and guests can enjoy food and drinks before and after the lessons. 6:30-9:30 p.m. May 3. 4:30-7:30 p.m. May 17. 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, clahvay.com/events Crawfish Boil Atkins Park in Smyrna will host its annual Crawfish Boil and Kentucky Derby party. The weekend includes a mix of live music, drink specials and crawfish to enjoy. On Saturday, May 2, there will also be a Kentucky Derby hat contest.

11 a.m. May 2 and 3. $12-$20 per person. 2840 Atlanta Road SE, Smyrna. 770-435-1887, atkinspark.com/events/24th-annual-smyrna-crawfish-boil-derby-party Marcus & Friends Chef Marcus Samuelsson and executive chef Gary Caldwell of Marcus Bar & Grille will collaborate with Hector Santiago of El Super Pan for its chef collaboration series. The dinner will be held on the patio with an amuse-bouche and dishes from Santiago, including one plate created by all three chefs. 6-9 p.m. May 7. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, opentable.com/r/marcus-bar-and-grille-atlanta ATL Burger Week

Check out local restaurants and celebrate local beef with Creative Loafing’s ATL Burger Week. Restaurants around Atlanta will offer special burger deals throughout the week as they compete to be named the city’s best burger. Participating restaurants include Bosk, Delilah’s Everyday Soul, Bad Daddy’s Burgers, Firepit Pizza Tavern and Ormsby’s. May 11-17. Multiple locations. creativeloafing.com/burger-week Attend the annual Kyma Champagne Social featuring glasses of Champagne and food to pair with it. (Courtesy of Kyma) Champagne Social At Kyma’s annual Champagne Social, attendees can enjoy Moet & Chandon Champagne alongside a selection of dishes like octopus, lamb pies, zucchini fritters and spanakopita.

5-9 p.m. May 14. $59 per person. 3085 Piedmont Road NE, Atlanta. 404-262-0702, opentable.com/kyma Smoke & Spice Block Party Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q and Chichería Mexican Kitchen are bringing a block party to the Works development with music, smoked meats, Mexican bites, margaritas and beer. Tickets include unlimited food and two drink tickets. 2-6 p.m. May 16. $60 per person. 202 Chattahoochee Row‍, Atlanta. chicheriamx.com/smokeandspice The Good Luck Smoke Show returns to Sweet Auburn Barbecue this year with more than 15 chefs and restaurants sharing bites and cocktails. (Courtesy of Peter Ho)

Good Luck Smoke Show Sweet Auburn Barbecue returns this year with its second Good Luck Smoke Show timed with Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The block party brings together a mix of chefs for more than 15 chef tasting stations, cocktails from Minhwa Spirits, lion dancers, live music and local artists. Participating local chefs include Ron Hsu (Lazy Betty), Howard Hsu (Sweet Auburn Barbecue), Brian So (Spring), Viv Lee (Leftie Lee’s), Parnass Savang (Talat Market) and Gula Indonesian Desserts and Snacks. 5-9 p.m. May 20. $85-$115 per person. 656 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. sweetauburnbbq.com/events-1/good-luck-smoke-show Taste 2026 Meals on Wheels will hold this fundraiser bringing together chefs, restaurants and influencers for a night of food in support of its mission to end senior hunger and isolation. This year’s theme is “Unbridled Flavor. Unmatched Impact,” inspired by the Year of the Horse. The event will feature a lineup of restaurants, chefs and pop-ups as well as signature cocktails and live entertainment. Participating restaurants include Auburn Angel, Canoe, chef Shawn Osbey, Kamayan ATL, Lazy Betty, NaanStop and Nana’s Chicken and Waffles.

6 p.m. May 29. $185 per person. 1705 Commerce Drive NW, Atlanta. mowatl.org/events Cinco de Mayo events Check out this running list of Cinco de Mayo events around metro Atlanta. Aerial Kitchen & Bar will reopen for the season this May with an all-day Cinco de Mayo event. (Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta) Aerial Kitchen and Bar Epicurean Atlanta’s rooftop bar Aerial Kitchen and Bar reopens for the summer with a Cinco de Mayo celebration featuring live music, food stations with tacos, street corn, churros and agua fresca and previews of the summer menu.

Noon-9 p.m. May 5. 1117 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 833-248-1670, epicureanhotelatlanta.com/events/2026/cinco-in-the-sky-at-aerial-kitchen-bar AltaToro will offer three days of specials for Cinco de Mayo. (Courtesy of AltaToro) AltaToro Celebrate with three days of specials including $3 Mexican beers, $4 tacos, $5 frozen margaritas and $8 bowls of seafood paella. There will be entertainment on Sunday and Tuesday and fire shows on Sunday. May 3-5. 33 Peachtree Place NE, Atlanta. 470-995-8676, k5hospitality.com/cincodemayoaltatoro

Buckhead Butcher Shop This butcher shop will offer a cooking demonstration and dining experience featuring small plates, a mini margarita flight and live demonstration on how to make fresh tortillas and homemade salsa. 6:30 p.m. May 5. $125 per person. 3198 Cains Hill Place NW, Atlanta. buckheadbutchershop.com/cinco-de-mayo-tuesday-may-5th Cinco with Some Luck Get a preview of Some Luck, a Thai bar coming to Poncey-Highland, during this Cinco de Mayo pop-up at Talat Market. Attendees can expect food and drinks from Some Luck and Talat Market, tattoos by MickyTat2 and a run of merchandise for Some Luck.

6-9 p.m. May 5. 112 Ormond St. SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/someluckatl Communidad Taqueria Check out this all-day patio party, featuring $2.50 street tacos, $3 tequila shots and $5 margaritas and beer cans. 2-9 p.m. May 5. 655 Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 510-426-7841, instagram.com/communidadatl El Super Pan

Spend five days celebrating Cinco de Mayo the Puerto Rican way at El Super Pan’s Battery and Ponce City Market locations. There will be special dishes, giant margaritas and at night, the Battery Noche Tropical will take over from 11 p.m.-2 a.m. May 1-5. 455 Legends Place SE, Atlanta and 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. instagram.com/elsuperpan_thebattery High Street Agave Bandido at the High Street development in Dunwoody will host an evening with music, entertainment and food. Attendees can expect a bounce house on the Green at High Street, face painting, balloon art and fire dancers. Food and drinks will be available to purchase at the restaurant. 4-10 p.m. May 5. 101 High St., Atlanta. highstreetatlanta.com/events/agave-bandido-cinco-de-mayo-party