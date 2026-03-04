Wellness Atlanta Wind Phone a natural fit in permanent home at Oakland Cemetery The Grief House’s art installation is now lives in historic location. The Atlanta Wind Phone has been installed at Oakland Cemetery for people who have lost a loved one to grieve out loud. (Courtesy of Jeffrey Moustache)

Atlanta mourners are finding solace in an iconic local cemetery. Thanks to a new art installation, they’re speaking their truths into the wind, loosening grief’s grip one call at a time. The Grief House, a community-based Atlanta nonprofit, found a permanent home for its Atlanta Wind Phone art installation. Initially featured in Woodruff Park’s temporary “The Space Within” art display in October 2025, the wind phone is now ready for visitors at Oakland Cemetery.

Loading... Beneath a tree southwest of the cemetery’s historic bell tower, signs guide visitors to the art installation. Like the original Japanese wind phone created in 2010, it features a receiver with no dial tone. Connected to no service, it’s an opportunity to simply speak into the wind. “Like all steps toward grief, it can feel daunting, silly, confusing or all of the above,” Sascha Demerjian, The Grief House co-founder and executive director, emailed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, explaining what first time visitors can expect. “We are conditioned to process everything in our minds, but grief requires, and often demands, us to move beyond that mindset and seek out opportunities for reflection, connection and deeper understanding. Installations and invitations like the Atlanta Wind Phone create one such opportunity.”

“The Atlanta Wind Phone is a natural fit for Oakland because this space reminds us every day that memory, loss, and legacy are part of our shared story,” he said in a news release. “By partnering with the Grief House to give the community a quiet, accessible place to speak their grief, we deepen Oakland’s role as a place of memory, connection, and healing.” Demerjian said she hopes those who decide to give the Atlanta Wind Phone a try also consider visiting The Grief House at Legacy Park. There, mourners can find community and maybe a little relief. “While The Grief House holds space for tears and sorrow and rage, it also holds space for joy and laughter and community,” Demerjian said. “Opening yourself up to grief opens you up to your entire spectrum of emotions.” For those grieving but still on the fence about making a “call,” there’s no rush. The Atlanta Wind Phone will be there waiting.