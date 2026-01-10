Wellness Georgia mother, son turn cancer battle into gifts of hope In the midst of her own diagnosis, Sabrina Bridwell chose compassion — one gift at a time. When Atlanta native Sabrina Bridwell was diagnosed with breast cancer, she found herself at a crossroads — she could allow the diagnosis to “ruin” her or transform it into something positive. With her 15-year-old son by her side, the mother-son duo started making gift bags for other newly diagnosed patients. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bridwell)

When Atlanta native Sabrina Bridwell was diagnosed with breast cancer, she found herself at a crossroads — she could allow the diagnosis to “ruin” her or transform it into something positive. It’s a devastating reality around 316,950 women found themselves in last year, according to the American Cancer Society. Of those facing this heavy burden, over an estimated 42,000 lost their battle with breast cancer in 2025.

What began as a routine mammogram last January quickly turned serious for Bridwell. It started as a blip, something uncertain from her screenings. After additional tests, the doctors confirmed she had invasive ductal carcinoma — a form of breast cancer. Sabrina Bridwell (second from right) and her son, Jake, made gift bags for newly diagnosed cancer patients last year. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bridwell) RELATED From patient to advocate: Georgia woman’s fight against breast cancer “Immediately I was devastated, because I’m a single mom,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “My son’s father was killed in a car accident when he was a baby, and so it’s always been Jake and I. “I just thought to myself, ‘This is not fair. He cannot lose both parents.’”

With her 15-year-old son by her side, Bridwell underwent a series of treatments, including a lumpectomy through Piedmont Physicians Surgical Breast Care Specialists of Athens. But their story didn’t end there. Inspired to make a difference, the mother-son duo started making gift bags for other newly diagnosed patients.

‘You are not alone’ Filled with a note and dozens of self-care items — from bath salts to ChapStick — the bags are meant to help fellow cancer patients feel seen and supported. “You are not alone,” each note reads, carefully handwritten by Jake. Atlanta native and cancer survivor Sabrina Bridwell prepares gift bags with her son, Jake. Filled with a note and dozens of self-care items, the bags are meant to help fellow cancer patients feel seen and supported. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bridwell) “Bridwell was completely different in that she immediately wanted to give back,” said Dr. Katie Moore, Bridwell’s surgeon. “She immediately wanted to be involved, before she began her own treatment.” Since her diagnosis, Bridwell and her son have donated hundreds of gift bags and other items to Piedmont Athens Regional’s Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support. And it’s making a big difference. “I will never forget your kindness, prayers and compassion for someone you didn’t know, but knew I needed you,” wrote one cancer patient to Bridwell. “You have been a blessing to me.”

RELATED Georgia breast cancer patient faces chemo in costume to spread joy Bridwell’s surgeon says it’s not uncommon for patients to be brought to tears when they receive a gift bag. Most are given the heartfelt gift at the end of their first appointment with a physician following their cancer diagnosis. “There are a lot of people that are already in a very vulnerable state,” Moore explained, speaking on the emotions of those first meetings. “Then for somebody to reach out and touch your heart in that vulnerability … it’s just overwhelming.” Bridwell said it can feel isolating, making a simple gesture — like a gift from someone that’s been through it before — a powerful thing. “You can be surrounded by people when you go through something like this, but unless they’ve been through it, you feel very alone,” she shared. Since her diagnosis, Sabrina Bridwell and her son have donated hundreds of gift bags and other items to Piedmont Athens Regional’s Loran Smith Center for Cancer Support. (Courtesy of Sabrina Bridwell)