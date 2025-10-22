Woodson, a Dunwoody High School graduate and Lilburn resident, holds a journalism degree from the University of Missouri. She furthered her education with two master’s degrees from Georgia State University. Currently, she serves as an assistant director for GALILEO, a virtual library, for the University System of Georgia. Beyond her profession achievements, Woodson also founded Piece Love Soul, a puzzle company that amplifies and celebrates Black women artists.

She is hardworking and driven, and she’s devoted to her family.

“I always wanted to adopt,” said Woodson, 45. “I don’t even know how it came to my head as a little kid, but I decided it back then. I also wanted a biological child. As time rolled on, it wasn’t in the cards.”

In 2022, Woodson embraced motherhood by adopting her daughter, Justice. “Now I have my own little sidekick superhero,” she said. When Woodson received her diagnosis of invasive lobular carcinoma — a slow-growing breast cancer — Justice was just 1 year old. Doctors recommended an aggressive treatment, as the cancer had spread to her lymph nodes.

“When I met Joy, she was clinical stage 2,” said Dr. Erica Proctor, who has been a surgical breast oncologist at Northside Hospital for 12 years. “The decision was made to proceed with chemotherapy to shrink the tumor for a more favorable surgical resection.”

Woodson was supposed to complete four sessions of chemotherapy but managed three because the side effects were so awful. She experienced a fiery neuropathic, debilitating itch that would leave her crying in agony. The chemotherapy successfully shrunk the tumor, and she proceeded with a double mastectomy in November 2023. After she recovered from surgery, she completed 30 radiation sessions.

Woodson has completed her active treatment but, because of the high recurrence rate, will remain vigilant for the rest of her life. She will continue taking multiple medications, some with harsh side effects, and undergo periodic tumor marking tests. For now, her scans show no evidence of disease.

It remains a mystery why Woodson, at only 43 and with no family history of cancer, developed breast cancer at such a young age. Proctor wishes she had the answer.

“Incidents are definitely rising for women under 50,” said Proctor. “We’ve seen a 1 to 1.5% annual increase from 2012 forward. Incidents are still highest in postmenopausal women, but there’s no doubt it’s rising for younger women and African American women, like Joy, are also at a higher risk for reasons unknown.”

The oncologist notes that, anecdotally, patients tend to navigate the daily challenges of cancer more effectively when they have healthy coping strategies and a hopeful outlook. While Woodson naturally experiences difficult days, she has worked tirelessly to stay positive. It’s no surprise to Proctor that she has grown from patient to advocate.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Woodson recently spoke at the Paint Gwinnett Pink 5K on Oct. 18, delivering a powerful message of gratitude — thanking God and her doctors for giving her “more time, more nature walks, more bedtime stories … just more.”

“I’ve never been shy about sharing my story,” she said. “When trauma or tragedy happens, I want to share the experience so it might demystify it for someone else. Like my experience with Justice’s adoption, I’ll talk to anyone who wants to listen. Now, it’s the same for breast cancer. There are days when I didn’t want to go to treatment, when I was scared, or in pain, but I pushed forward. That’s my message for other women: keep moving forward, never give up, and advocate for yourself.”

Woodson is excited for her future, the focus of which revolves around Justice.

“I want to be there for everything, and make sure she knows she was chosen, wanted, and loved,” said Woodson. “She is my dream come true, and every aspect of her life is what I look forward to the most.”