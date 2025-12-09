Inspire Atlanta Two-time breast cancer survivor gives hope to others in the battle ‘I get an opportunity to step on cancer every time I get to encourage somebody.’ Sonia Ray is a two-time breast cancer survivor who shares the story of her journey to encourage other women facing similar battles. Ray started a support group, Harbor of Hope, to help women on Atlanta's southside with support and resources. Ray teaches the importance of self-advocacy, early screening and faith through the journey. (Courtesy of Sonia Ray)

By Laura Berrios – For the AJC 24 minutes ago link copied

Two-time breast cancer survivor Sonia Ray is an outspoken advocate and a source of hope for other women facing a similar battle. Ray, 49, founded Harbor of Hope, a nonprofit that supports breast cancer patients on Atlanta’s southside. The organization promotes self-advocacy, early detection, and faith through treatment.

“I know God wanted to do something with my story. I love encouraging other women,” said Ray, a 15-year cancer survivor. “I feel like I get an opportunity to step on cancer every time I get to encourage somebody.” Sonia Ray, a two-time breast cancer survivor, advocates for women fighting the same battles through her nonprofit Harbor of Hope. Ray also encourages breast cancer patients going through treatments at City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta. (Courtesy of Sonia Ray) Ray’s first bout with cancer was in 2011, when she was 34 and raising two young sons. Her doctor dismissed a large and painful mass as being a harmless cyst due to her age, family history and healthy lifestyle.

At the time, Ray was too young for annual mammograms, which the American Cancer Society recommends begin at age 40.

“I told the doctor I’m not leaving until you do a mammogram,” she said. The diagnosis was startling — stage 3 cancer (infiltrating ductal carcinoma) and two years to live. Ray immediately started on a one-and-a-half-year treatment plan that included chemotherapy, surgery, radiation and reconstruction. “Hearing the news that I’m given two years was devastating,” said Ray, whose sons were ages 3 and 5 at the time. “One of the things I relied on was my faith in God.” She focused on Bible verses like Psalms 128:6 “...may you live to see your children’s children.”

Ray made it through the five-year survival mark without any cancer recurrence, but was re-diagnosed in 2018, this time with stage 4 breast cancer. Doctors told her there was nothing more they could do for her. “I was told to go home and put my things in order,” she said. “Thank God my husband wouldn’t take that.” Danny Ray searched for other options for his wife and found the Cancer Centers of America in Newnan, now known as the City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta. City of Hope treats adults with all types and stages of cancer. Ray said doctors at City of Hope were surprised that she had been turned away by others and started her on a new treatment plan.

“I walked out of there with hope, and I’ve been going there ever since,” she said. Ray responded well to another year and a half of chemotherapy, and her cancer has been in remission since. Regular bloodwork and scans keep Ray “trusting in the Lord that everything is going to be great.” Sonia Ray gives a thumbs up after her breast cancer surgery. She started Harbor of Hope to support women with breast cancer living south of Atlanta. The nonprofit also has a support group just for Hispanic women. (Courtesy of Sonia Ray) “I’m grateful for the City of Hope,” she said. “It’s a very unique place. All they do is treat cancer, and they treat the whole person through nutrition, emotional and spiritual support, which is huge for me. I don’t miss a chapel visit.” Her organization, Harbor of Hope, supports women with breast cancer who live south of Atlanta. The Rays live in Spalding County.

Ray advocates for yearly mammograms and open communication. She helps cancer patients find financial resources and emotional support. Harbor of Hope sponsors a support group for Hispanic women led by Ray, who is fluent in Spanish. “There’s a lot of need here, because people don’t want to talk about it,” said Ray of the Hispanic community. “They think if they don’t have symptoms, they don’t have cancer. They don’t understand that by the time you have symptoms, it’s too late.” In September, 71 women attended support group meetings in Stockbridge and Jackson. During monthly meetings, women discuss their cancer journeys, share tips on what works and what doesn’t, and encourage one another.

The nonprofit is also supporting more young women battling breast cancer in their 20s and 30s. “I’m not a data person, but I’ve seen a huge jump in the last couple of years for young women,” Ray said, noting she had women as young as 17 in her support group. Aggressive breast cancer is on the rise for young women, confirmed Dr. Kristin Higgins, a radiation oncologist and chief clinical officer for City of Hope Cancer Center Atlanta. “It’s startling and we don’t we don’t understand why. There’s ongoing research,” she said. Higgins said bold actions are needed to understand what’s going on and give women the best treatment possible.

She said screening is critical for early diagnosis and better outcomes. Women should have yearly mammograms starting at age 40. They also need to know their family history of breast cancer and risk factors, Higgins said, which may qualify them for genetic testing. Higgins is an advocate for women sharing stories and connecting cancer patients with survivors like Ray. “When someone is diagnosed with breast cancer, all she wants to hear are success stories and the more we put these out there the easier it’s going to be for a woman to make it through the breast cancer journey successfully,” Higgins said. As a volunteer with the City of Hope Cancer Fighters program, Ray regularly shares her story with breast cancer patients and answers their questions about resources and treatment.

“The biggest thing is letting them know that there is help out there,” she said. “They are scared and upset. I get to share a little bit of my story, and they express gratitude.” Ray said she used to be a workaholic, but cancer made her change her life. She loves her volunteer work and has written and self-published a book about her journey as a two-time cancer survivor. “I’m so grateful to the Lord,” she said. “Life still has challenges, but I love my life and I love what I do.” HARBOR OF HOPE