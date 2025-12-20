Wellness Hosea Helps supports merry Christmases amid financial strains The Atlanta-based charity served hundreds of children and their families at this yearly holiday event. Minnie Mouse hands out hugs during Hosea Helps’ yearly Children’s Christmas Party. With goals to serve 1,000 children and their families, the event has been known to spot where there is need in the community. (Morayo Ogunbayo/AJC)

The Christmas holiday season has officially started, but for many in Georgia and particularly metro Atlanta, this year’s financial strains have taken away much of its joy. Hosea Helps, the storied Atlanta charity, attempted to address those strains Saturday.

Hosea Helps' yearly Children's Christmas Party brought Atlanta families and their children together to disperse hot meals — along with free clothes, toys and other supplies — in an event that has become a lifeline for many. "Being able to help families that are in crisis right now, and seeing these kids and knowing that they're gonna get what we have to offer, there is so much to be excited about," Almelia Chapman told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Hosea Helps' yearly Children's Christmas Party brought Atlanta families and their children together to disperse hot meals, free clothes, toys and other supplies on Saturday, Dec. 20. 2025. (Morayo Ogunbayo/AJC) Chapman, lead case manager at Hosea Helps, has been with the organization for more than 10 years, first as a volunteer then as a full-time employee. The annual Children's Christmas Party is an event that always excites her.

With goals to serve 1,000 children and their families, the event always has been known to spot where there is need in the community.

This year, before it even began, there was a line of families down the chilly, December street. "Seeing that line means that we know there are people out there that are really desperate," Chapman said. "You know, people are really struggling and need assistance." Among the families lined up to collect baskets of toys, plates of hot foods and to shop in the small free clothing store, there was also a party going on. Santa Claus and a festively dressed Minnie Mouse were set up for photos with excited kids. Families line up to take photos with Santa during Hosea Helps' yearly Children's Christmas Party on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (Morayo Ogunbayo/AJC) While food was passed out to tables by dozens of volunteers, holiday music blasted into the hall for dancing. Even in this space of need, joy abounded.

Hosea Helps was even able to help some families who were unable to register for the event beforehand, Chapman said, who explained that it felt good "working that out and being able to help in a time of need." For one struggling parent who thought she would not be able to make it to the event, Hosea Helps' accommodations meant more than they originally knew. "She was crying, and I was like, 'Why are you crying?'" Chapman told the AJC about the woman's reaction to their last-minute admission into the event. Baskets filled with toys await partygoers at Hosea Helps. This year, before it even began, there was a line of families down the street. (Morayo Ogunbayo/AJC) The woman had just recently taken in her granddaughter after the girl's mother and her daughter died, adding both financial and emotional strain to her holiday season, according to Chapman.