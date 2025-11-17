Wellness Your guide to a stress-free holiday season, starting with your porch Atlanta experts share practical ways to get organized before the holiday rush hits. It’s that time of year when, no matter what you celebrate, the season comes with plenty of preparation. (Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash)

It’s that time of year when, no matter what you celebrate — Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas or even Festivus — the season comes with plenty of preparation. Between hosting friends and family, booking dinners, buying gifts and giving back, it’s easy for the joy to turn into chaos. Before you’re buried in to-do lists and tangled lights, a few small proactive steps now can make all the difference. From hanging lights safely to setting a spending plan, here’s how to prep your home (and your mindset) so December feels more merry than messy.

Hang lights safely and set the scene early If you’ve driven around Atlanta lately, you’ve likely seen the handiwork of Matt Bowman and his team at Tradition Company. For 20 years, the Atlanta-based business has brought holiday cheer through its Christmas tree pop-up lots and delivery services. Bowman’s crews are already stringing lights across porches, with tree lots soon to open across the city. But even though the pros make it look effortless, Bowman said safety should always come first for DIY decorators. “Number one, consider your abilities,” he said. “If it’s been a minute since you’ve been on a ladder, really think twice before you stick that ladder out and start hanging Christmas lights or hanging garland.” Rows of Fraser firs stand ready at a Tradition Company lot. The Atlanta-based service, founded by Matt Bowman, has helped locals deck their homes for more than two decades with tree delivery, lighting, and holiday decor. (Courtesy of Matt Bowman)

His advice: keep it simple.

“Ground-level stuff is always the easiest and the safest,” he said. “You don’t have to do Clark Griswold. Just do a little element here and there.” Bowman’s team swears by what they call “accents of Christmas” — a wreath on the front door, garland on porch railings or cut branches tucked into a vase. You can even source greenery from your own yard. “Atlanta’s got tons of magnolia trees,” he said. “Just cutting a couple magnolia leaves and stuffing them in with a little bit of garland here and there gives that hint of Christmas.” RELATED Dine on Thanksgiving feasts made by these metro Atlanta restaurants And if you’d rather leave it to the experts, Bowman said that’s what his team is there for. “It’s hard to find time around the weekend or after work to get the decor out,” he said. “That convenience is really where our money is made — making it easy for people.”

Budget now for gifts and gatherings Dr. Cathy McCrary, a certified public accountant and business professor at Georgia Gwinnett College, said holiday stress often starts with waiting too long to plan. “Most people wait till the last minute and it’s like, ‘Oh, the holidays are here — or almost here,’” she said. Her best advice? Treat your holiday spending like a project. “Think about who you would like to get gifts for and what you intend to do as far as socializing and hosting,” McCrary said. “Really, a budget is a plan — it’s just a financial plan.” Before jumping on every Black Friday countdown, she suggests doing some homework.

“If you’ve already done your homework and got an idea of how much the different items on your gift wish list cost, that can help you identify whether something is truly a markdown,” she said. “They make it look like it’s a good deal, and some sites add pressure … it’s a false sense of pressure.” Most importantly, know what’s actually in your accounts before you spend. “You can have that peace of mind knowing you haven’t racked up additional debt,” McCrary said. “It relieves anxiety. You can just enjoy yourself.” Get organized before the rush Before guests (and gifts) start arriving, take a day to declutter and refresh key areas. A little prep now can make entertaining feel easier later. Clear out expired pantry items, restock essentials and wash extra sheets and towels.

For wrapping and decor, pull everything out and designate a space (a single closet or even a container) to keep things organized. If you’re looking to invest in a long-term solution, The Container Store’s Elfa Utility Gift Packaging Over the Door Rack is a fan favorite. RELATED Give a gift subscription to ajc.com and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution “The adjustable shelves and compartments fit all my supplies, from tall wrapping rolls to small bows, and the clear pockets make it easy to see everything at a glance,” one review reads. For more inspiration, CleanTok is full of creative organization hacks, and books like Martha Stewart’s “Organizing: The Manual for Bringing Order to Your Life, Home & Routines” or NEAT Method’s guide can help you reset for the season. Make reservations (and travel plans) now Whether you’re planning a festive dinner, a quick spa day, or a trip home, now’s the time to book. Restaurant tables, flights and even salon appointments fill up fast once December hits. Experts recommend booking domestic flights about one to two months in advance to find the best deals, which means now is prime time for Christmas travel. Prices tend to rise after mid-November — so consider this your friendly reminder to hit “confirm.”