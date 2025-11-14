‘Project Healthy Grandparents’ celebrates 30 years in Atlanta

As families evolve, grandparents sometimes step in as primary caregivers, taking on new challenges to support their loved ones. (Dreamstime/TNS)

Founded in 1995, PHG provides free health and support services for grandparent-headed households when parents are not able to raise their children. Now housed within the Mark Chaffin Centers for Healthy Development at Georgia State University’s School of Public Health, the program offers access to community resources, including monthly home visitations by registered nurses and social workers.

As families evolve, grandparents sometimes step in as primary caregivers, taking on new challenges to support their loved ones. Recognizing the unique needs of “grandfamilies,” Project Healthy Grandparents has dedicated three decades to promoting the well-being of Atlanta’s senior caregivers.

PHG supports families across South Fulton, South DeKalb, and parts of Clayton County, focusing on grandparents who are the primary caregivers for at least one grandchild aged 16 or younger — with no parent living in the home. These caregivers are eligible for a one-year intervention program designed to provide comprehensive support.

“In Georgia, 93,000 grandparents are raising almost 125,000 grandchildren, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2023 American Community Survey,” Patricia Lawrence, PHG director, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “In Clayton, Fulton and DeKalb counties alone, almost 16,000 grandparents are raising 26,000 grandchildren.”

CNN anchor and award-winning journalist Omar Jimenez was the keynote speaker at last months 30th anniversary gala, where he reflected on the role his grandparents played in shaping his life, underscoring the importance of PHG’s work.

“We might have a grandmother who calls and says, ‘I don’t know who to call to get twin beds and clothing for my grandchildren,’” said Lawrence. “Or they may need a referral to Atlanta Legal Aid or a list of free health clinics.”

A home-visiting program, PHG only serves families within a 20-mile radius of Georgia State University. The short-term case management component allows them to do more.

Primarily funded through state grants and private donations, the project prioritizes mental health in its five-year strategic plan.

In 2023, the organization received $700,000 in congressionally directed community funding, sponsored by Georgia Congresswoman Nikema Williams. A portion of the funding supported training modules for statewide service providers and a short-term case management pilot for families outside the service area. The pilot is now permanent.

One grandparent’s story

After the tragic loss of her daughter in 2023, East Point resident Brenda Mann became caregiver to her grandsons, Cayden and Tyson, who Mann says are both on the autism spectrum.

“My biggest concern was, ‘How am I going to do this?’” she said, adding that the turning point came when she met PHG social worker Mary Evans. “My heart was uplifted.”