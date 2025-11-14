Wellness Nugget’s last shift: Wellstar Children’s Hospital’s first facility dog retires Since joining the Augusta facility eight years ago, Nugget has supported nearly 30,000 patient visits. Nugget doing what she does best, greeting! (Courtesy of Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia)

When Nugget first started at Wellstar Children’s Hospital of Georgia in Augusta eight years ago, she immediately hit the ground running — tail wagging — with one mission: to make every day a little brighter. “She got here on a Monday, and by Friday, she was doing her first inpatient interactions, hanging out with some of our oncology patients at the time,” Harleigh Smith, Nugget’s handler and child life specialist at the hospital, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Nugget with his handler and mom, Harleigh Smith. (Courtesy of Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia) Since joining the staff in 2017, ten-year-old Nugget — the hospital’s first facility dog — has brightened the lives of many patients. Now, she’s retiring. “She was definitely a trailblazer, and we figured out very quickly that this was gonna be a game changer for our pediatric hospital here in Augusta,” Smith said. Nugget was born and raised at a service dog training facility in Milton, where she was trained to support people with disabilities, including those living with epilepsy, autism, and mobility limitations. At around 10 months old, she was recognized for her unique, calm temperament.

“We realized very quickly she was a cuddler,” Smith explained. “She wanted to be snuggling you.”

RELATED New staff member at Children’s Healthcare uses canine charm to help kids For almost 30 years before Nugget’s arrival, the hospital had been using volunteer dogs that would come in once a month, mostly for meet-and-greets. By the time Smith arrived at the hospital, about two months before Nugget was adopted, there was a need for a full-time facility dog on staff. Nugget’s presence was so needed, in fact, that about a year and a half later, the facility got its second dog, Casey. In the eight years since Nugget joined, the golden retriever has done extraordinary work. She has been involved in 29,682 patient and family interventions, which include over 5,500 procedures involving a needle. “It’s been a really special time to just reflect and truly see her value in number form, because the past eight years, I’ve been able to witness it in real time,” Smith said. “She was the calm and the storm of over 5,500 pokes.” Nugget sits next to an MRI machine at the Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia in Augusta. (Courtesy of Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia)

In recent years, Nugget has begun to slow down, and the hospital knew retirement was on the horizon. “She just doesn’t quite have the stamina to do the patient care part of her job, so she’s easing into retirement, or as I like to call it, transitioning out of patient care,” Smith said. Nugget will shift to the public relations part of her job, which includes hospital events where she will still get the attention she craves. “Nugget is definitely a crowd favorite because she was the first, and for a while, she was the only. And she still loves the PR side of her job,” Smith said. “We knew that was gonna be a big adjustment for the diva.” Nugget, Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia's first facility dog, shown as a young pup. (Courtesy of Wellstar Children's Hospital of Georgia)