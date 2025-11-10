How to brighten winter days with forced bulbs

Start now for a cheerful display of blooms when you need it most.

Start now for a cheerful display of blooms when you need it most.

Next, you need a good pot with a drainage hole. Pots can range between 4 and 10 inches. The larger the pot, the more bulbs you can put in one pot.

To get started, choose a plant variety that is easy to force. For instance, with hyacinths, Anne Marie, Delft Blue, Jan Bos and L’Innocence are good choices. For daffodils, Tete-a-Tete and Tazetta work well for forcing, suggested Jaydee Atkins Ager of the Georgia Daffodil Society . You can find bulbs at local nurseries such as Garden*Hood in Atlanta or online.

Winter days can be gloomy, but you can brighten your home by adding vibrant, blooming plants like daffodils, amaryllis and hyacinths. One way to enjoy these flowers out of season is by forcing bulbs — making them bloom indoors before their usual time.

To get started, choose a plant variety that is easy to force. For instance, with hyacinths, Anne Marie, Delft Blue, Jan Bos and L’Innocence are good choices. For daffodils, Tete-a-Tete and Tazetta work well for forcing, suggested Jaydee Atkins Ager of the Georgia Daffodil Society . You can find bulbs at local nurseries such as Garden*Hood in Atlanta or online.

Winter days can be gloomy, but you can brighten your home by adding vibrant, blooming plants like daffodils, amaryllis and hyacinths. One way to enjoy these flowers out of season is by forcing bulbs — making them bloom indoors before their usual time.

“Let’s say that it’s a 10-inch-wide pot,” Atkins Ager said. “You might be able to put as many as 20 daffodil bulbs in there.”

Prepare the pot with a layer of gravel, chicken grit or PermaTill to help with drainage. Then add a mix of potting soil, such as Miracle-Gro, and perlite, which improves drainage and increases aeration for the bulbs. Atkins Ager said the goal is to have a “nice fluffy, arable, well-draining mixture.”

However, don’t fill the pot completely. Add enough potting soil mixture to cover the bulb, allowing the tip to show. When placing tulip bulbs in the pot, turn the bulbs to face outward. However, don’t fill the pot completely. Add enough potting soil mixture to cover the bulb, allowing the tip to show. When placing tulip bulbs in the pot, turn the bulbs to face outward.

With daffodils, some experts say to cover the bulbs about halfway. But Atkins Ager said that is more of a personal preference.