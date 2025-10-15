Seniors are often more receptive to support when it comes from peers who understand their experiences. Recognizing this, one Atlanta couple has made it their mission to help.
Shanticleer and Erica Graham officially launched Seniors Helping Seniors of Atlanta Southwest in July. Part of a nationally and internationally recognized franchise network, the nonmedical in-home care agency, Shanticleer explained, “matches seniors who need a little help at home with mature, reliable caregivers.”
Seniors as caregivers
The ultimate mission, he said, is to facilitate older adults living independently, with dignity, genuine relationships, and flexible support from other seniors. The couple was inspired to get involved because of their relationships with their own parents.
“My mom is always at someone’s house after they’ve gotten out of surgery or had a procedure … cooking dinner, things like that,” Shanticleer said. “Now that they’re getting to the point that they need some help themselves, we started researching senior care, and we just thought it would be a great opportunity to give back.”
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Many older adults take on caregiving roles not only because they empathize with the challenges fellow seniors face but also because they have the time and flexibility to commit to the ongoing needs of the job.
“Younger generations tend to have other things going on,” Erica said. “Elders or seniors are more established. … They want to help others, so it just helps all around with the continuous care.”
How it works
Seniors Helping Seniors offers companion care and personal care.
Personal care, Shanitcleer said, may range from help with feeding and moving around, and companion care can be picking up groceries, light housekeeping, cooking, running errands or organizing finances. The agency recruits its workers through job boards, social media and word of mouth.
“We love word of mouth,” Shanticleer said. “No one’s going to refer someone that doesn’t do a good job.”
Conversely, it is often the adult children of seniors who initiate requests for assistance. For example, children living out of state may be unable to provide in-person care and instead reach out to the agency, which then conducts a thorough in-home assessment.
This part of the process, Shanticleer explained, gives Seniors Helping Seniors a bird’s-eye view of needs, limitations, and risks for caregivers and those receiving help. The agency works to determine a schedule for caregivers ranging from a few hours a week to 24-hour support. It’s important, he said, to make a sustainable match for those asking for help, which means looking beyond abilities to common interests.
“We want to make sure that the caregivers we match them up with can provide the appropriate skill set and deliver the appropriate services. But we also look at other things like, ‘Does this person like to knit? Do they like dogs or playing cards?’ Because again, we look for things that help build that deeper connection with those seniors, so we go beyond just, ‘Can the person do the job?’”
While seniors get the support they need, caregivers earn additional income — and both benefit from meaningful companionship along the way.
“It creates a deeper quality of life for both parties and for those that could use a little bit of extra income as well because things are a little bit more expensive these days,” Shanticleer said.
The agency accepts private payment and long-term care insurance and is looking into other options, including partnerships, to help alleviate the financial burden on those seeking services.
Plans to expand
The Seniors Helping Seniors office is located in College Park and currently services South Cobb County from Mableton up to Powder Springs, as well as parts of Douglas, Fulton and Coweta counties.
The couple has plans to expand as demand increases. And this is not the first business the Grahams have started. They also own a travel agency.
Shanticleer noted that Atlanta’s trust-driven community and strong culture of partnerships make it an ideal environment for launching a business like Seniors Helping Seniors.
“A franchise — I think what it gives you is a playbook. You still have to adapt and utilize all of your entrepreneurial skills,” he said. “You still have to get out there and do the work. That doesn’t change. But it does take some of the question marks out of it when you’re starting something completely from scratch.”
As they settle into their new role in the aging space, they’re discovering that compassion, flexibility and high-quality interactions go a long way. They’re already learning to build trust through everyday interactions.
“Don’t underestimate the power of small acts — stopping and helping someone,” Shanticleer said. “You just never know what that might turn into.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: AP
Is a continuing care retirement community right for you?
Continuing care retirement communities offer lifestyle benefits and access to a full spectrum of potential care needs later in life, but the costs can be steep
Free tech classes help seniors log on more confidently
Embarrassment, intimidation and feeling unheard by well-meaning family members are just a few barriers that may keep seniors from embracing technology.
Losing a family pet gives parents a chance to teach children about death and grieving
Losing a pet often is the first time children encounter death
Featured
Delta flight attendant fired for Kirk-related social post speaks out
Mathew Palmer, a Delta flight attendant, was suspended by the airline the day after writing a Facebook post about conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
Marjorie Taylor Greene’s voters are sticking with her through her political evolution
Congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s supporters are sticking with her even as she splits from Republican Party leadership
Truck driver arrested after 8th victim found in wreckage of I-85 crash
A tractor-trailer struck the back of a Dodge van, causing the van to go up in flames. The crash involved 6 vehicles, one of which was a van transporting 37 cats to a shelter.