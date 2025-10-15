“My mom is always at someone’s house after they’ve gotten out of surgery or had a procedure … cooking dinner, things like that,” Shanticleer said. “Now that they’re getting to the point that they need some help themselves, we started researching senior care, and we just thought it would be a great opportunity to give back.”

Many older adults take on caregiving roles not only because they empathize with the challenges fellow seniors face but also because they have the time and flexibility to commit to the ongoing needs of the job.

“Younger generations tend to have other things going on,” Erica said. “Elders or seniors are more established. … They want to help others, so it just helps all around with the continuous care.”

How it works

Seniors Helping Seniors offers companion care and personal care.

Personal care, Shanitcleer said, may range from help with feeding and moving around, and companion care can be picking up groceries, light housekeeping, cooking, running errands or organizing finances. The agency recruits its workers through job boards, social media and word of mouth. “We love word of mouth,” Shanticleer said. “No one’s going to refer someone that doesn’t do a good job.”

Conversely, it is often the adult children of seniors who initiate requests for assistance. For example, children living out of state may be unable to provide in-person care and instead reach out to the agency, which then conducts a thorough in-home assessment.

This part of the process, Shanticleer explained, gives Seniors Helping Seniors a bird’s-eye view of needs, limitations, and risks for caregivers and those receiving help. The agency works to determine a schedule for caregivers ranging from a few hours a week to 24-hour support. It’s important, he said, to make a sustainable match for those asking for help, which means looking beyond abilities to common interests.

“We want to make sure that the caregivers we match them up with can provide the appropriate skill set and deliver the appropriate services. But we also look at other things like, ‘Does this person like to knit? Do they like dogs or playing cards?’ Because again, we look for things that help build that deeper connection with those seniors, so we go beyond just, ‘Can the person do the job?’”

While seniors get the support they need, caregivers earn additional income — and both benefit from meaningful companionship along the way.

“It creates a deeper quality of life for both parties and for those that could use a little bit of extra income as well because things are a little bit more expensive these days,” Shanticleer said.

The agency accepts private payment and long-term care insurance and is looking into other options, including partnerships, to help alleviate the financial burden on those seeking services.

Plans to expand

The Seniors Helping Seniors office is located in College Park and currently services South Cobb County from Mableton up to Powder Springs, as well as parts of Douglas, Fulton and Coweta counties. The couple has plans to expand as demand increases. And this is not the first business the Grahams have started. They also own a travel agency.

Shanticleer noted that Atlanta’s trust-driven community and strong culture of partnerships make it an ideal environment for launching a business like Seniors Helping Seniors.

“A franchise — I think what it gives you is a playbook. You still have to adapt and utilize all of your entrepreneurial skills,” he said. “You still have to get out there and do the work. That doesn’t change. But it does take some of the question marks out of it when you’re starting something completely from scratch.”

As they settle into their new role in the aging space, they’re discovering that compassion, flexibility and high-quality interactions go a long way. They’re already learning to build trust through everyday interactions.

“Don’t underestimate the power of small acts — stopping and helping someone,” Shanticleer said. “You just never know what that might turn into.”