Seniors who attend these lunch-and-learn sessions learn mostly about smartphones, including simple concepts — how to turn a phone on or off, answer a call, plug in a charging cord and adjust volume.

Leverette finds seniors trying to navigate these operations themselves are timid about doing so in public and in front of family, who may infantilize them by taking over. She takes things slow during the four-hour classes.

“They get really frazzled because everyone is looking at them. … It diminishes their spirit,” she said. “So, what we do in the class is we split it in half. The first half of the day … we don’t touch the equipment. We literally start out with getting them to understand that they can handle technology today.”

She breaks down concepts like names of social media platforms, the difference between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and Apple and Android. She also explains how to use videoconferencing for health care appointments and QR codes for things like restaurant orders.

Getting participants in the door, she said, is the biggest challenge because many feel intimidated. But she reminds them that they’re already doing complex things in their daily lives.

“They’re afraid to even come to the class, because they think it’s gonna be this big technology class, and I have to say, ‘No — let’s just go with the fact that you can do this. You drive cars, you function — all of that is technology.”

Computer skills

In a world full of smartphones, computer skills still apply.

Gurbet Evsel, adult services librarian at the Cobb County Public Library’s Vinings branch, understands these challenges and offers one-on-one instruction to seniors on everything from writing emails and attaching photos to browsing the internet, using social media and navigating programs like Word and Excel.

Some people, she said, might bring in a new laptop they want to learn to use, or they might need a knowledge refresher. Either way, they’re free to ask questions along the way or come back after an initial session.

Like Leverette, she sees seniors who have experienced embarrassment and trouble remembering steps after receiving help from family. In the library setting, she pointed out, they’re less likely to be shy about repeating questions, and they can expect any difficulties to be approached with professionalism.

“Confidence levels rise, for sure,” she said. “They feel comfortable with me because they don’t get any negative feedback.”

