Diane Keaton’s death sparks conversation about pneumonia risks for all ages

The bacterial lung infection is widely recognized as dangerous — yet few people take specific steps to protect themselves against it.

Many were shocked by the news of screen legend Diane Keaton’s death earlier this month. Known for her bubbly personality and timeless influence on film and fashion, Keaton was an enduring presence in Hollywood. Even more startling was the cause of her death: pneumonia.

For older adults, the onset of the disease is typically more subtle. Instead of a high-grade fever, older adults may experience confusion, shortness of breath and a racing heart before the more concerning symptoms begin.

While people rarely think of it as a leading cause of death, pneumonia claimed more than 41,000 lives in 2023, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It often presents similarly to many other respiratory diseases, beginning with loss of appetite and low energy, before progressing to fever, cough and shortness of breath.

“We have people die from pneumonia at all ages in this country, but it’s more likely that we’re gonna have severe outcomes in the very young or very old,” Dr. Robert Hopkins, Medical Director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“Pneumonia can happen out of the blue, so to speak,” he said. “You have the bacteria that you breathe into your airway. It sets up an infection.”

Keeping yourself and your family safe from pneumonia infections starts with prevention, especially in colder months. One of the most effective tools is the underutilized pneumococcal vaccine. It is recommended for all children, adults aged 50 and older and younger adults with certain chronic health conditions. According to the CDC, 25.1% of adults have gotten this one-dose vaccine.

“In children, we’ve got better uptake,” Hopkins explained. “Given the declines in vaccination rates, we’re seeing some gaps there, as well.”

Updating your flu, RSV and COVID vaccinations also provides “another layer of protection,” he added.

For people with chronic conditions or weakened immune systems, wearing a respiratory mask can help reduce exposure to airborne bacteria and viruses. When weather allows, opening windows can improve indoor air circulation, and using a high-quality air filtration system can further decrease the risk of infection.