The armor we need for life’s battles

A friend fights for her life while caring for small grandchildren. Another prayer request comes from an acquaintance about a young father — the sole provider for his family — diagnosed with terminal cancer. An article on school shootings in the United States in 2025 reports 44 incidents that left 18 people dead and at least 74 injured victims. In Pakistan, historic floods remind me of when my own hometown in Brazil was destroyed by floodwaters twice during my youth.
When bad news reaches our ears, or we turn on the news and hear about horrific tragedies, hope can feel fragile. Our hearts are tempted to believe the worst is yet to come.
The apostle Paul once wrote: “Our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the powers, against the world forces of this darkness, against the spiritual forces of wickedness in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:12).
It may sound strange to insert the idea of a “spiritual battle” in the middle of natural disasters, sickness and social unrest. But if you’ve ever endured a season of deep trial, you’ve probably felt it; pain creates fertile ground for attacks on the soul.
I’m not implying the devil is behind every evil happening in the world, but this I know: Trials present the perfect opportunity for spiritual attacks.
I’ve walked through cancer. I’ve endured health setbacks, unemployment, financial uncertainty and the long aftermath of natural disasters. Looking back, I see it clearly. The darkest moments weren’t only about what was happening around me; they were also about the unseen battle within me.
If we are not watchful, we forget there is an unseen battle going on between good and evil, and that the enemy of our souls is ready to strike when we are too weak to stand. He watches when we are fragile and pins us down when we fall. It’s when we are hurting that he sends his fiery darts to pierce our hearts. It’s during sleepless nights that he whispers: “It’s all over. God is done with you.”
Whether you share my Christian faith or not, we can likely agree that hardship doesn’t just challenge our bodies or our wallets. It challenges the very core of our hope. It shakes our resilience and capacity to persevere.
And yet, I have discovered a profound truth. Although the war is inevitable, defeat is not.
In the sixth chapter of the epistle to the Ephesians, when addressing the spiritual battle that rages “in the heavenly places,” Paul invites the reader to put on the “armor of God.” This passage has become a personal source of strength for me.
Years ago, my husband and I brought home a small statue of a Roman soldier from a street vendor near the Colosseum in Rome. That statue still sits in our bathroom, a daily reminder of the armor Paul described — containing every weapon necessary to win spiritual wars.
In my own battles, I’ve made a habit of imagining myself putting on that armor, piece by piece: a helmet to guard my thoughts, a shield to protect my emotions, the belt of truth to guard me against lies about God, sandals that carry peace even into conflict, and the only offensive weapon — the living word of God, which cuts through darkness and breathes life into seemingly hopeless situations.
Does this practice end the battle? No. But it equips me for it.
Victory, I’ve learned, is not about whether circumstances change. Victory rests in knowing God is on our side. As Paul wrote in his letter to the Romans, “If God is for us, who is against us?” (Romans 8:31).
When we wrap our hearts around this truth and equip ourselves for battle, we can stand firm, knowing that at the right time we will see the dawn break through the night.
So, if today you find yourself too weak to fight, take this encouragement from the beloved apostle: Armor up and “having done everything, stand firm” (Ephesians 6:13).
Stand firm on what you know is trustworthy. Stand firm on promises that outlast the storm. Simply keep standing — until the battle is won.
Patricia Holbrook is a columnist, international author and speaker. Visit her website www.PatriciaHolbrook.com. Watch interviews with Christian leaders and bestselling authors on YouTube at God-Sized Stories with Patricia Holbrook or podcast platforms. For speaking engagements and comments, email patricia@PatriciaHolbrook.com.
About the Author
