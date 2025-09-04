Doctors hope the confusion will be resolved in a couple of weeks, when a federal committee appointed by Kennedy is scheduled to decide on whether to recommend the shot. It is not certain how the committee will vote.

Big pharmacies and public health clinics in Georgia are not yet giving this year’s COVID-19 booster shots, or are putting new restrictions in place, amid vaccine uncertainty under Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy.

At least for now, CVS will not allow its pharmacists to give the shot to Georgia customers unless they have a prescription, a CVS spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

None of the public health clinics in Georgia’s 159 counties will likely give the COVID booster for now either. The state Department of Public Health announced Wednesday it was also waiting on the vaccine committee, and those clinics are locally controlled but tend to follow the DPH lead.

And even some doctors are reluctant to write prescriptions for the shot at the moment because of the uncertainty.

DPH spokesperson Nancy Nydam Shirek said the clinics weren’t doing many COVID vaccinations at this time last year either, as it was waiting for its vaccine shipment.

Dr. Hugo Scornik, a pediatrician in Conyers, said he isn’t going to give the booster until the committee meets. Scornik said he has heard advice that without the committee’s official vote, doctors could be at risk if an insurance company decided not to pay or if someone decided to sue.