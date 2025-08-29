“I am on top of the world, and I feel so blessed,” he said.

Watkins is just one example of what’s possible when people get the knee care they need. But causes of knee pain vary widely. We asked local providers for advice.

Keeping your knees young

At Piedmont Hospital, Dr. Jonathan Payne said adults over 55 typically face knee problems for three main reasons: osteoarthritis, cartilage tears, or tendinitis.

“Cartilage naturally thins with age, increasing osteoarthritis risk,” Payne said.

To reduce risk, he suggests maintaining a healthy weight, exercising regularly, and staying flexible.

“Losing 10 pounds can reduce knee stress by 40 pounds per step,” he said. “Going on an outdoor walk after meals is a simple way to exercise regularly.”

Guild said weight-related knee issues often become a cycle.

“The more weight you’re carrying, the more weight it is on your knee and the more it’s going to degenerate,” Guild said. “If you get a lot of knee pain, it becomes very difficult to exercise.” Supportive shoes help reduce joint impact, anti-inflammatory foods can lower inflammation, and reducing sugar and alcohol can contribute to better health.

Don’t delay care

Persistent knee pain that lasts for weeks, limits daily activities, or disrupts sleep is a reason to see a doctor. Delaying care can make things worse.

“I think the biggest mistake patients make – in general, not just in knee care – sometimes there’s still a fear of going to the doctor,” Guild said.

Left untreated, osteoarthritis or meniscus tears can further damage cartilage. Joint instability can lead to even worse injuries, such as a broken hip. Chronic pain often forces people to change how they walk, creating stress in other areas.

Depending on the problem, early treatment can help delay or even prevent surgery, doctors said.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, which use the patient’s own blood to reduce inflammation and preserve cartilage, have become more common, especially for early arthritis. Steroid shots, hyaluronic acid injections, and possibly stem cell injections are other options. Guild said the goal of injections is to reduce pain enough for patients to do resistance training to rebuild quadriceps strength, which helps relieve knee stress.

Dealing with pain

There are many treatment options, from physical therapy to strengthen supporting muscles, to ice or heat, over-the-counter medications, braces, injections, and alternative therapies such as acupuncture or massage.

If surgery is the right option, sticking with rehabilitation is essential to regaining strength and mobility, Payne said. Guild said today’s surgical procedures are much improved, often resulting in quicker recoveries. Modern implants can last 25 to 30 years.

Becky Sams, an Athens resident in her 80s, has had knee, shoulder, and hip replacements with Dr. Payne at Piedmont Athens Regional. She said the process was smoother than she expected and praised Payne’s care.

“I did not know what to expect,” she said. “I had had friends who had knee replacements and they said it took a long time to recover.”

For her, recovery was quick and eliminated painful arthritis. The surgery let her return to an active life, including social clubs, outings with friends, and volunteer work.

Guild said he appreciates seeing patients regain their active lives.

“He really looks like a much younger version of himself,” Guild said of Watkins. “When people come in and they can’t walk and you intervene and then they can walk, it’s really a difference maker.”