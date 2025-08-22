Credit: Georgia State University Credit: Georgia State University

Consequences, Yang said, run the gamut from physical injuries like hip fractures and brain injuries to psychological effects like sustained fear.

“It’s a psychological concept, but it has a huge impact on the lifestyle of individuals,” he said of developing a fear of falling. “If someone feels like they’re not secure when they move around or when they walk, they will intentionally limit their physical activities.”

Falls also present economic strain. According to the CDC, medical costs for falls across the nation topped out at around $50 billion in 2015. Hospitalization and at-home medical caregivers contribute to those costs, Yang said.

Dr. Mary Mosley, an Atlanta-based Kaiser Permanente physician who now practices in-home palliative care, said she sees the emotional effects of falls among seniors, which can bring anxiety, depression or loss of confidence — causing many to miss out on social activities.

Risk factors

There are two types of risk factors contributing to fall prevalence: intrinsic and extrinsic, which encompass physiological components and environment, Yang explained.

Intrinsic offsets include a healthy diet, appropriate physical activity, adequate sleep and care for any vision or hearing issues.

Extrinsic offsets include adequate lighting, anti-slip floors, clear pathways for walking and bathroom grab bars in the home, along with footwear with soles that are not exceedingly thick, allowing for feeling of the terrain underneath the feet.

Mosley suggested that older adults also examine which medications they’re taking to make sure effects like drops in blood pressure aren’t contributing to fall risk. Pill organizers are a good way to keep track of which medications they’ve taken during the day and to isolate those that might be causing issues.

The effects of fall prevention

The positive effects of fall prevention can significantly impact seniors’ daily lives. Staving off falls, Yang said, can allow older adults to maintain independence and accomplish goals of aging in place.

Continuing to move sustainably, Mosley posited, is truly the antidote to debilitating falls. She pointed out that physical activity can include low-impact activities like tai chi, walking, yoga or workouts in a seated position.

“Exercise is the fountain of youth, and if we can keep our seniors moving, we can keep them safe. But we can also keep them functionally healthy for longer,” she said.