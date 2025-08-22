Fear of falling: it’s the official term for, well, being afraid of taking a tumble.
With 1 in 4 adults over age 65 falling each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control, that apprehension is prevalent among seniors for good reason. But local experts say there are ways to offset the risks.
Causes and consequences
The body often undergoes muscle weakness and muscle mass loss with aging, said Feng Yang, associate professor in the College of Education & Human Development’s Department of Kinesiology and Health at Georgia State University. Balance and vision impairments and sensation loss come with those deteriorations, and all of these factors can contribute to falls.
Credit: Georgia State University
Credit: Georgia State University
Consequences, Yang said, run the gamut from physical injuries like hip fractures and brain injuries to psychological effects like sustained fear.
“It’s a psychological concept, but it has a huge impact on the lifestyle of individuals,” he said of developing a fear of falling. “If someone feels like they’re not secure when they move around or when they walk, they will intentionally limit their physical activities.”
Falls also present economic strain. According to the CDC, medical costs for falls across the nation topped out at around $50 billion in 2015. Hospitalization and at-home medical caregivers contribute to those costs, Yang said.
Credit: Kaiser Permanente
Credit: Kaiser Permanente
Dr. Mary Mosley, an Atlanta-based Kaiser Permanente physician who now practices in-home palliative care, said she sees the emotional effects of falls among seniors, which can bring anxiety, depression or loss of confidence — causing many to miss out on social activities.
Risk factors
There are two types of risk factors contributing to fall prevalence: intrinsic and extrinsic, which encompass physiological components and environment, Yang explained.
Intrinsic offsets include a healthy diet, appropriate physical activity, adequate sleep and care for any vision or hearing issues.
Extrinsic offsets include adequate lighting, anti-slip floors, clear pathways for walking and bathroom grab bars in the home, along with footwear with soles that are not exceedingly thick, allowing for feeling of the terrain underneath the feet.
Credit: TNS
Credit: TNS
Mosley suggested that older adults also examine which medications they’re taking to make sure effects like drops in blood pressure aren’t contributing to fall risk. Pill organizers are a good way to keep track of which medications they’ve taken during the day and to isolate those that might be causing issues.
The effects of fall prevention
The positive effects of fall prevention can significantly impact seniors’ daily lives. Staving off falls, Yang said, can allow older adults to maintain independence and accomplish goals of aging in place.
Continuing to move sustainably, Mosley posited, is truly the antidote to debilitating falls. She pointed out that physical activity can include low-impact activities like tai chi, walking, yoga or workouts in a seated position.
“Exercise is the fountain of youth, and if we can keep our seniors moving, we can keep them safe. But we can also keep them functionally healthy for longer,” she said.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Report: ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ could cost Georgia rural hospitals $540 million
Many groups have come out against cutting Medicaid funding, citing studies that show Ga. rural hospitals could lose $540 million over 10 years.
Insurance commissioner issues $20M in fines over mental health coverage
Health Insurance Commissioner John King's office found more than 6,000 violations among the insurers in the market.
Vaccine-limiting legislation has for years passed through Georgia Legislature
Lawmakers in the Georgia General Assembly have passed several bills since 2020 that frame vaccines with caution.
Featured
Credit: Sarah Peacock
International Paper to close Savannah-area mills, affecting 1,100 workers
The Georgia plant closures are part of a broader initiative to reduce International Paper’s annual containerboard capacity by 1 million tons. One mill is nearly 90 years old.
Why two top Georgia Republicans were in court fighting over money
Attorney General Chris Carr says Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has illegal advantages in raising money as both seek the Republican nomination for the state’s highest office.
Internet haters can’t sour Katy Perry’s sweet charm during Atlanta concert
Katy Perry's 130-minute. 26-song set covered almost all of her big hits, sometimes in frustratingly brief medley form, Wednesday at State Farm Arena.