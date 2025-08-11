Credit: DaShaun Johnson Credit: DaShaun Johnson

Passion for teaching seniors

Johnson’s unusual moniker originated with a comment from a social media follower.

“This young lady said, ‘You kind of remind me of a guru,’” he said. “I Googled it. The definition of a guru is an individual who obtains knowledge in a certain area but uses it to guide others. I took that name, did my research and lived up to it.”

Living up to it began eight years ago when Johnson lost his grandparents 30 days apart. He combated the ensuing depression by visiting the Exchange Park Recreation Center in Decatur and collaborating with staff to administer workout classes to a handful of seniors. Friends who he grew up with began sending their parents to work out with him in his Senior Body Sculpting program.

From a class to a movement

“We started with only about eight seniors, and it just started as a community giveback in honor of my grandparents, and week after week after week, the numbers grew,” Johnson said. “What started off as a class turned into a movement.”

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the program shut down, Johnson decided to broadcast on Facebook Live. That first session, he said, garnered 3,000 participants gazing into their screens ready to work out from the comfort of home.

“It was at that moment that I realized this is something special,” Johnson recalled.

He continued the momentum by adding Instagram, YouTube and TikTok accounts. In his attempts to reach his target demographic, he found he was attracting attention from their younger relatives.

“A lot of their kids and grandkids were like, ‘Hey, I can use this for my grandparents. My mom can use this. They’re sitting around the house.’” Johnson said. “It’s kind of like I’m working local and virtual, hand in hand.”

Although social media has given his business an undeniable boost, seniors sharing about the benefits of the workouts has gone further. He’s hearing participants are able to sit and stand more easily — and he says they’re getting positive feedback from their medical providers.

How it works

As he expanded his social media reach, Johnson began making connections with health care providers, large retailers and community organizations, which helped him grow the program through backing and partnerships.

He currently offers a free weekly class online through AARP Georgia. An AARP membership is not required, but you will need light weights, a towel and comfortable clothing. Once you register online, you will receive an email containing the Zoom link to join the virtual workout class.

For free in-person classes, Johnson teaches on a rotating schedule at venues throughout Atlanta, including Sampson Health & Fitness Center in Stonecrest. He livestreams these classes as well, which typically boast about 200 in-person participants. To check out his class schedule, visit his website.

Looking toward the future

Moving forward, he’s intent on reaching more men. Right now, he estimates participation is at least 80% female. A new class called “Muscles After 50” is designed exclusively for men looking to up their fitness levels and build camaraderie. with other participants.

Johnson has already made the body-sculpting program into a social experience, squiring seniors off on local bowling trips, to Costa Rica, and on a cruise.

“I tell people this isn’t a class; this is a fitness community that we’re building because we don’t only just work out. We support one another,” he said. “We go to events; they bring their grandkids. We travel. We do a lot together as a community, because if we’re spending so much time together, we need to get to know each other outside of class.”