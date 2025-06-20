Wellness
Backyard wellness is booming. Here’s how to create your own sanctuary.

Cottage-style gardens, cold plunges and biophilic design are redefining outdoor living.
More homeowners are creating wellness areas in their backyards. This yard features a sauna, a narrow plunge pool and a hot tub, all in a relatively compact space.

1 minute ago

A new report from Yardzen reveals a major shift in how we approach our outdoor spaces. While entertaining is still a priority, more homeowners now focus on privacy and relaxation. Think cottage-style gardens, cold plunges and climate-resilient landscaping.

“We’re in the middle of a wellness design revolution,” Joe Raboine, vice president of design at Oldcastle APG, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “There’s a global trend around health and wellness, and a growing need for daily connection to nature.”

It’s a trend that goes beyond aesthetics, tapping into how outdoor environments can support our physical and mental well-being. Here’s how the “wellness garden” trend is taking root and tips on how you can create your own.

From party spots to peaceful retreats

Backyards are no longer just for weekend gatherings. More people now see them as true extensions of their home. Places to unwind, move or reset.

“There’s a growing trend of blurring the lines between inside and out,” says Raboine. Features like folding glass doors, seamless patios and natural flow between indoor and outdoor areas help make that connection feel effortless.

Raised garden beds also play a role. Yardzen reports a 21% increase in installations, with homeowners growing herbs, vegetables and fruit right outside the door. Think of it as a simple way to reconnect with nature and impress your dinner guests.

Biophilic design is the backbone

Some experts say biophilic design — which brings nature’s rhythms into our built environments — is at the core of this movement.

“Our brains respond immediately to being outside,” Raboine told the AJC. “And a lot of that is subconscious.”

Whether it’s adding natural stone or creating a cozy nook with a sense of “prospect and refuge,” the goal is to make the outdoor experience feel calming and innate.

Whether it's adding natural stone or creating a cozy nook with a sense of "prospect and refuge," the goal is to make the outdoor experience feel calming and innate.

More than a trend — it’s science

Studies from the National Institutes of Health and the USDA show that time outside lowers cortisol levels, reduces blood pressure, improves sleep and even boosts immune function. Even just 20 minutes outside can significantly reduce stress levels.

“Being outside is in our DNA,” says Raboine. “We especially need these spaces now, when most people spend over 95% of their time indoors.”

No major renovation needed

If a major overhaul isn’t in your budget, start small.

“The simplest way is to add container plantings,” Raboine recommends. “You can achieve a calming effect with materials that have natural elements — wood grain, stone textures, anything that feels natural.”

He also suggests thinking about your everyday needs. Want to practice yoga outside? A small deck or outdoor rug in a private corner may do the trick. Working from home? Add a Wi-Fi booster or power outlet to take your calls in the sun.

Even the smallest balconies can become wellness zones with the right elements.

“We still tend to see design as something extra,” Raboine says. “But beauty, nature, and thoughtful spaces directly impact how we feel.”

About the Author

Avery Newmark covers travel, wellness, events and trending news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. With a dual background in film production and journalism, Avery came to the AJC after working as a video editor. She enjoys film photography and live music in her free time. Reach her at avery.newmark@ajc.com.

