2. Cloudland Canyon State Park, Rising Fawn

On the Western edge of Lookout Mountain, Cloudland Canyon is known for its dramatic cliffs and deep canyons. Two waterfalls — Cherokee and Hemlock Falls — can be reached via a moderately challenging trail with steep stairs. The views from the bottom are worth every step, but the park recommends leaving your pups at home for this one.

3. Amicalola Falls, Dawsonville

Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge is home to the tallest waterfall in the state, dropping 729 feet through mossy rock. The park features a range of hiking trails, including a staircase climb beside the falls, and offers overnight options from cabins to a mountaintop lodge.

4. Tallulah Gorge State Park, Tallulah Falls

Tallulah Gorge is home to one of the deepest canyons in the eastern U.S. Visitors can explore the rim trails, cross the suspension bridge or (with a permit) hike to the gorge floor. It’s a favorite for hikers seeking dramatic views and more strenuous terrain.

5. High Falls State Park, Jackson

About an hour south of Atlanta, High Falls offers a more relaxed waterfall experience. Named for the wide, churning falls along the Towaliga River, this park is ideal for families or those looking for a day trip.

In addition to hiking trails and a lake for kayaking, the park has campgrounds and picnic areas — making it an easy, low-key retreat.