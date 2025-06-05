Wellness
5 refreshing waterfalls near Atlanta to beat the heat this summer

From epic overlooks to private waterfalls, here’s where to escape.
Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge is home to the tallest waterfall in the state, dropping 729 feet through mossy rock. (Courtesy of Georgia State Parks)

By
1 hour ago

Summer in Georgia can be relentless — sticky heat, slow afternoons and a growing urge to escape the city. Luckily, the state is home to some of the Southeast’s best waterfalls, many just a short drive from Atlanta.

Whether you’re chasing misty views or looking for a peaceful place to hike, paddle or unwind, these five waterfall spots deliver.

1. Secluded Waterfall Haven, Dillard

For those who prefer their waterfall experience without the crowds, this gated campsite in the Blue Ridge foothills offers just that. Recently named one of Hipcamp’s “50 Favorite Places to Camp in America,” it gives visitors private access to multiple waterfalls across 4.5 wooded acres. With white-water rafting and zip-lining nearby, it makes a great base for a weekend of outdoor adventures.

Hemlock Falls is one of two waterfalls in Cloudland Canyon State Park. The first, Cherokee Falls, is more than 60 feet, while Hemlock Falls cascades down more than 90 feet. Courtesy of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

2. Cloudland Canyon State Park, Rising Fawn

On the Western edge of Lookout Mountain, Cloudland Canyon is known for its dramatic cliffs and deep canyons. Two waterfalls — Cherokee and Hemlock Falls — can be reached via a moderately challenging trail with steep stairs. The views from the bottom are worth every step, but the park recommends leaving your pups at home for this one.

3. Amicalola Falls, Dawsonville

Amicalola Falls State Park & Lodge is home to the tallest waterfall in the state, dropping 729 feet through mossy rock. The park features a range of hiking trails, including a staircase climb beside the falls, and offers overnight options from cabins to a mountaintop lodge.

4. Tallulah Gorge State Park, Tallulah Falls

Tallulah Gorge is home to one of the deepest canyons in the eastern U.S. Visitors can explore the rim trails, cross the suspension bridge or (with a permit) hike to the gorge floor. It’s a favorite for hikers seeking dramatic views and more strenuous terrain.

5. High Falls State Park, Jackson

About an hour south of Atlanta, High Falls offers a more relaxed waterfall experience. Named for the wide, churning falls along the Towaliga River, this park is ideal for families or those looking for a day trip.

In addition to hiking trails and a lake for kayaking, the park has campgrounds and picnic areas — making it an easy, low-key retreat.

