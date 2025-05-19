Credit: Courtesy of Kathryn Cross Credit: Courtesy of Kathryn Cross

Need some ideas? Here are some expert-backed tips to help reset your day.

Start with what’s within reach

If overhauling your routine feels like too much, begin with the basics. One of Cross’ favorite low-effort tools for sluggish mornings is sticky notes. “Write something motivational — whether it’s a quote, a TikTok you saw or just words of affirmation. Set the tone for your day.”

She also recommends easing into your morning with sensory cues, including natural light.

“Wake up at a decent hour. Open your blinds, let some light in,” Cross says, explaining how dark areas tend to bring you down. “Dark is more of a comfort zone. I need to sit, I need to lay, I need to relax.”

Confidence starts in the closet

Bradley O’Brien, executive vice president of product design and development at Tommy Bahama, sees firsthand how clothing affects confidence. “Feeling comfortable and confident in what you wear are the most important attributes,” she told the AJC. “Whether working from home, traveling or just running errands.”

For a low-stress wardrobe refresh, O’Brien recommends sticking to versatile, flattering pieces in a tight color palette. “It allows for easy mix-and-match options, so you don’t have to work too hard to create a great look,” she says.

Even dressing just “from the waist up” can reframe your day, adds Cross. “On hybrid workdays, I still take time to do my hair or put on makeup. It helps me feel more present and productive.”

“What’s the point?” vs. “What’s the benefit?”

When clients say, “What’s the point of changing clothes?” Cross flips the question. “Ask yourself: What’s the benefit of staying in pajamas all day? If you don’t want to put on a suit, that’s fine. But is changing into something fresh really that hard?”

Even if your lounge set feels cute and cozy, Cross says it’s worth checking in with your intentions.

“We don’t want to convince ourselves that staying in pajamas is the only way we can feel comfortable or attractive.”

Sometimes, feeling better doesn’t require a breakthrough, a promotion or a therapy session. It can start with sunlight, a soft outfit and the quiet decision to care for yourself first.