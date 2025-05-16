Georgia is the state with the seventh highest UV index, according to World Population Review, meaning the risk of skin cancer is even greater than most of the country.

“It’s important to be ‘sun sensible’ and take the necessary steps to lower your risk,” Waldholtz said.

Ninety percent of all skin cancers are caused by exposure to harmful UV radiation from the sun or indoor tanning devices, according to the ACS. While there has been some misinformation about whether people with darker complexions can get the disease, the ACS says “anyone can get skin cancer regardless of age, ethnicity, or the shade of your skin.”

There is no way to completely avoid the sun, especially during hot Georgia summers, but there is a lot you can do to protect yourself from getting too much sun or other early indicators of skin cancer.

Stay in the shade

Many of the summer’s hottest days are spent running, swimming or just lounging in the hot sun. While you should not avoid the fun things that make summer great, try to stay out of the direct sun during peak times of day, typically from noon to 4 p.m.

Find indoor activities to enjoy during this time of day — or bring the fun into the shade.

Protect your skin with clothing and sunscreen

It can feel counterintuitive to add clothing during the hottest days of the year, but that extra layer of protection could be what stands between you and immense damage to your skin.

If you plan to spend a full day in the sun, wear clothes that cover your arms and legs to protect from the UV rays. Even just a wide-brimmed hat to protect your head, face and neck can be great to have during sunny days.

Sunscreen is also important, and on the peak days of summer, not just any sunscreen will do. Use a high SPF sunscreen with at least an SPF of 30, according to the ACS.

Check your skin often

It’s unlikely you’ll be able to get through a whole summer without a bit more sun than you need, so checking your skin often is key to preventing any cancers from developing.

“Checking your skin regularly can help you identify new growths or any abnormal areas and show them to your doctor,” Waldholtz said. “While many skin changes are noncancerous, certain types can turn into cancer if left untreated.”

Check your body often for any new growths, spots or moles that change in size, shape or color. It’s important to catch skin cancer early, during its most treatable stage. Any abnormalities found on your skin should be immediately checked out by a medical professional.