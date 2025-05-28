Hydration has evolved. Should you add electrolytes, too?

Explore 7 refreshing ways to hydrate without drinking water

Electrolytes are tiny charged minerals your body uses to absorb and regulate water, the American Heart Association reports. The five key components are sodium, potassium, magnesium, calcium and chloride.

“You have about 37.2 trillion cells in your body, and all of them need water to perform,” Russell explains. “Water has to get into your cells through the membrane, but it can’t do that alone. It needs an electrical charge — and that’s where sodium comes in.”

But electrolytes aren’t just about hydration. They are critical in nerve function, muscle contractions and maintaining fluid balance.

After digging into the science, Russell, his twin brother Thomas, and co-founder Nicolas Terwindt launched Oasis, a hydration powder with 800mg of sodium per serving — what they call their “salty lox” zone.

“It’s the perfect amount between not too much salt where it would taste like seawater, and not too little where it’s not effective,” Russell says. The brothers credit Alulose, a rare sugar found in figs and raisins that tastes sweet but isn’t metabolized by the body, for their brand’s taste.

So who actually needs electrolytes? Athletes, of course, but there’s a lot more variability than you might think, according to the AHA. Anyone spending time in the heat, recovering from a hangover or taking weight loss medications can especially benefit.

The AHA also states that while electrolytes can give your body a ‘charge,’ it is important to avoid consuming too much. Excess sodium raises blood pressure so consult with your doctor before trying the new trend.

If you’re ready to start your own hydration journey, here are some other buzzy picks that dieticians recommend:

Nuun Sport Powder - This hydration powder promises no fizz, making it a good option for anyone on the go. The packets come in several flavors, each containing 300mg of sodium, along with potassium and magnesium.

Transparent Labs - This eco-friendly tub provides multiple electrolytes and other nutrients like taurine. Each serving contains 500mg of sodium, with no artificial colors or sweeteners.

LMNT – The salt bomb wellness influencers love. With 1,000mg of sodium per packet, this keto-friendly mix is intense but effective. Bonus: The company has a page on its website that teaches you how to DIY it at home.