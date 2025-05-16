If you’ve been putting off the dentist because of cost, you’re not alone, and you’re not out of options.
This weekend, Youth Dentistry of Georgia and Franklin Dental & Braces are teaming up with dental health care company Benevis to offer free dental care to children and adults with little to no insurance as part of the 10th annual Sharing Smiles Day.
On Saturday and Sunday dental professionals across the Peach State will provide exams, extractions, limited cleaning and emergency care to families who need it most.
“We believe every child and family deserve to feel confident about their smile, and we’re here to support that with care and compassion,” Dr. Amber Good, district dental director at Benevis, said in a news release.
Why it’s so important
More people in the U.S. lack access to dental care than any other type of health care, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Children from low income households are nearly three times more likely to have untreated cavities than those from higher income families. And for adults, poor oral health has been linked to heart disease, diabetes and pregnancy complications.
Where and when to go in Georgia
Saturday
- Dalton: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 2107 E. Walnut Ave.
- Savannah: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 2127 E. Victory Drive, Suite. A
Sunday
- Atlanta: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 4054 Buford Highway NE
- Atlanta: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 5495 Old National Highway
- Macon: 9 a.m.-noon 1386 Gray Highway
- Smyrna: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 2900 South Cobb Drive
What’s included
- Dental exams
- Limited cleanings
- Emergency care
- Extractions
- Restorative care (as available)
The event is open to kids up to age 18 and uninsured adults. Services are first-come, first-served. Registration is strongly encouraged at www.sharingsmilesday.com.
