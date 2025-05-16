If you’ve been putting off the dentist because of cost, you’re not alone, and you’re not out of options.

This weekend, Youth Dentistry of Georgia and Franklin Dental & Braces are teaming up with dental health care company Benevis to offer free dental care to children and adults with little to no insurance as part of the 10th annual Sharing Smiles Day.

On Saturday and Sunday dental professionals across the Peach State will provide exams, extractions, limited cleaning and emergency care to families who need it most.