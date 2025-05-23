“TUSHY launched nearly a decade ago, but it was during the early days of the pandemic that we saw a major cultural shift,” Jack Barry, senior brand director at TUSHY, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an interview. “The toilet paper shortage forced people to rethink their bathroom habits, and that’s when many Americans started considering alternatives.”

Bidets offer plenty of health and wellness benefits, from cleaner skin and postpartum comfort to sustainability benefits and surprisingly stylish designs. Here’s why you should be upgrading your toilet:

So, what is a bidet, exactly?

A bidet uses a gentle stream of water to clean your private areas after you use the restroom. Jarrett Oakley, director of marketing at TOTO USA, says the brand’s Washlet line delivers a soothing, hygienic alternative to harsh, chemical-ridden toilet paper.

“It’s a game changer for people with sensitive skin, postpartum needs or mobility issues,” Oakley told the AJC.

And no, it’s not gross.

“A common myth is that bidets are somehow unsanitary,” says Barry. “In reality, it’s quite the opposite. Because they clean more effectively than toilet paper, bidets can actually help prevent irritation and support better hygiene, which is especially beneficial for those prone to UTIs.”

Better for you, and for the planet

Beyond hygiene, the environmental case for bidets is hard to ignore.

“Each roll of toilet paper requires 37 gallons of fresh water to produce,” says Oakley. And with the average American using around 141 rolls per year, that adds up fast.

“Bidets use just a fraction of that — about one-eighth of a gallon per use,” he adds.

But it’s not just about water waste. Toilet paper is also a hidden source of PFAS, or “forever chemicals,” which have been linked to cancer, liver and thyroid issues, reproductive problems and birth defects. These chemicals do not breakdown, and flushing toilet paper sends them straight into our waterways.

From DIY to luxury

Whether you are a minimalist or a tech-lover, there’s a bidet out there for you. TUSHY offers everything from its nonelectric Classic to the fully-loaded Cloud+ with a heated seat, dryer and remote.

TOTO has a wide variety of products, but the company‘s most popular models, the S2 and S5 Washlets, offer a premium experience at beginner and intermediate price points. They are pretty easy to install, too.

“A Washlet can be added to most existing toilets in less than 30 minutes without a plumber,” Oakley says.

Still unsure? You can try one before committing by visiting a TOTO showroom in the Atlanta area and experiencing the upgrade for yourself.

“Once you start using a Washlet, you’ll never go back. It feels medieval using toilet paper after a while,” says Oakley.