Lotte Scharfman, former president of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, once proclaimed that “democracy is not a spectator sport,” and while there is no evidence that she was a Christian or even a churchgoer, let me tell you that she was preachin’ that day.

I believe her words and sentiments are still applicable to the church in 2026. The church has never been called to be a spectator in the life of our communities. We are called to speak for those whose voices are too often ignored, and to help shape a society that reflects justice, compassion and accountability.