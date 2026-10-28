From the pulpit to the polls, the church must lead the way on voting
We cannot pray for change while surrendering our opportunities to help bring it about.
AJC
By Lee Jenkins – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
Lotte Scharfman, former president of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts, once proclaimed that “democracy is not a spectator sport,” and while there is no evidence that she was a Christian or even a churchgoer, let me tell you that she was preachin’ that day.
I believe her words and sentiments are still applicable to the church in 2026. The church has never been called to be a spectator in the life of our communities. We are called to speak for those whose voices are too often ignored, and to help shape a society that reflects justice, compassion and accountability.
That sacred responsibility should not end at the sanctuary doors. It should extend into our neighborhoods, our civic institutions and, yes, our polling places.
Jeremiah 29:7 commands God’s people to seek the peace and prosperity of their city and to pray for it, because their own well-being depends on it.
If we fail to engage the people and processes that shape our lives as citizens, we indeed fail that call. The church should never become an appendage of any political party, but neither should it become so afraid of politics that it abandons its responsibility to the public good.
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That sacred responsibility should not end at the sanctuary doors. It should extend into our neighborhoods, our civic institutions and, yes, our polling places.
Jeremiah 29:7 commands God’s people to seek the peace and prosperity of their city and to pray for it, because their own well-being depends on it.
If we fail to engage the people and processes that shape our lives as citizens, we indeed fail that call. The church should never become an appendage of any political party, but neither should it become so afraid of politics that it abandons its responsibility to the public good.
By skipping midterms, we hand our decision to someone else
That is why our “Kohl’s to Souls to the Polls” initiative at Eagles Nest Church is about more than a march.
It is about reminding our community that we recognize and embrace our mandate to lead beyond Sunday mornings, and that faith must be accompanied by action. We choose to be visible and accountable, realizing that our prayers and our works must be in divine partnership. Our goal is to encourage every eligible voter to download their sample ballot, get informed and vote early.
This is especially urgent for Black men.
In Georgia’s 2024 presidential election, only 49% of registered Black men voted, compared with 63% of registered Black women, according to a recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis.
As a Black man, a husband, a father and a pastor, I cannot speak about that number from a distance. It’s personal. When we skip the midterms, we don’t just stay out of the decision — we simply hand it to someone else.
That is why our “Kohl’s to Souls to the Polls” initiative at Eagles Nest Church is about more than a march.
It is about reminding our community that we recognize and embrace our mandate to lead beyond Sunday mornings, and that faith must be accompanied by action. We choose to be visible and accountable, realizing that our prayers and our works must be in divine partnership. Our goal is to encourage every eligible voter to download their sample ballot, get informed and vote early.
This is especially urgent for Black men.
In Georgia’s 2024 presidential election, only 49% of registered Black men voted, compared with 63% of registered Black women, according to a recent Atlanta Journal-Constitution analysis.
As a Black man, a husband, a father and a pastor, I cannot speak about that number from a distance. It’s personal. When we skip the midterms, we don’t just stay out of the decision — we simply hand it to someone else.
So, I’m calling on the brothers in our community to lead from the front. Our grandfathers marched, bled and prayed for this right. We honor them not by showing up once every four years, but by showing up every time.
Presidential elections are not the only races to participate in
With the cost of living at an all-time high and the ability to secure the American Dream seemingly becoming more elusive, we cannot treat these midterm elections as less consequential than presidential elections. The decisions made by governors, state legislators, Congress and local officials affect our public safety, schools, healthcare, housing and economic opportunities.
Yes, whoever is president is important, but there will be so much that affects our families and our communities over the next two years, which makes this election too important to sit out.
The church must help our people understand what is at stake, encourage informed participation and remind every generation that citizenship carries responsibility.
There is no way our communities can become what we envision if the people of God refuse to make their voices heard. We cannot pray for change while surrendering our opportunities to help bring it about.
From the sanctuary to the streets, and from the pulpit to the polls, the church must lead. Our faith calls us to do no less.
Pastor Lee Jenkins is a best-selling author and nationally recognized business owner. He is the founder and senior pastor of Eagles Nest Church in Roswell.
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